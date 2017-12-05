Fashion

TommyNow to Take Place in Milan for Spring 2018

The Spring 2018 fashion show for TommyNow will reportedly take place in Milan. Tommy Hilfiger has a unique experimental runway concept for his TommyNow collections. After bringing TommyNow to New York, Los Angeles, and London, the line will travel to the Italian capital of fashion. The company will close the Milan Fashion Week with their Spring 2018 Collection. The show will happen on February 25 at 8 p.m. CET.

Photo Credit: Rex/Shutterstock

The TommyNow line is Tommy Hilfiger’s way to connect with his worldwide customers on a more personal level. The designer’s goal is to bring TommyNow to as many fashion centers as possible. Each runway show has a unique theme and brings a one-of-a-kind experience to the spectators. The first show took place in New York where the company presented the Fall 2016 collection for TommyNow. The show dubbed as “Tommy Pier” was held at Pier 16 at South Street Seaport during New York Fashion Week. Next, the big spectacle “Tommyland” followed up with an opulent show in Los Angeles. Finally, the “RockCircus” for fall 2017 at London’s Roundhouse concert thrilled the audience in the British capital. The Milan venue hasn’t been selected yet, but we all keep our expectations high for the Spring 2018 show.

Photo Credit: Catwalkpictures

The TommyNow Spring 2018 show will present both the women’s and the men’s collection. The most anticipated moment of the show is the Tommy x Gigi capsule collection made in partnership with the ultimate Tommy Girl Gigi Hadid. Gigi has been the global women’s wear ambassador for quite a while now. The supermodel and the designer have 3 collaborative capsule collections so far. The Spring 2018 runway show will present the fourth and final collection of the model-designer duo. We have yet to see if Gigi and Tommy Hilfiger will continue to work together in the future. According to the brand, the Tommy x Gigi capsule exceeded everyone’s expectations.

Photo Credit: Rex/Shutterstock

“We engaged with Gigi at the beginning of her trajectory, and I think it was just a feeling that we had that this girl was going to be beyond what any other model or any other ‘It’ girl could be.…If you go with your gut in this business, sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t work. This time it worked beyond our expectations. Way beyond,” Tommy Hilfiger stated.

Photo Credit: Tom Jamieson for The New York Times

Tommy Hilfiger has adopted the see-now-buy-now concept for the TommyNow collections. Nowadays customers are more impatient than ever and don’t want to wait for months until the clothing items hit the stores. TommyNow spring 2018 offerings will be available immediately after the show in more than 70 countries, including Hilfiger stores, the brand’s website tommy.com and at select wholesale partners. Customers would also be able to shop the collection through social media, more specifically the live stream and image recognition app, TommyNow SNAP, which features augmented reality features as well as the A.I.-powered TMY.GRL and TMY.BOY conversational commerce bot for Facebook Messenger.

Photo Credit: Tom Jamieson for The New York Times

