Top 10 Wedding Trends in 2017

By Updated on

There is no shame in having a wedding Pinterest board before he popps the question. You secretly pin ideas from time to time because let’s admit: planning a wedding is a full-time job and you better be prepared! Pinterest revealed the Top 100 list of 2018 which means we already know the top 10 wedding trends that ruled in 2017. So whether you are a bride-to-be or just looking to upgrade your Pinterest board here are the wedding trends to know:

Number one trend for 2017 was the vegan desserts. More and more people are adopting the vegan diet. So you don’t want to leave part of your guests without a dessert on your big day. There are ultra delicious recipes for vegan treats, so don’t forget to pin some of those too. You can even go only with vegan desserts on your wedding day since they are the most inclusive ones – everyone can have a piece.

Top 10 wedding trends in 2017
Photo Credit: thesweetestoccasion.com

Succulents are one of the most unexpected wedding trends that were big in 2017. People use these plants as part of the wedding decor, tableware or even as hair accessories. Some brides incorporate them into their headpieces, crowns, or use them as a single hair accessory to upgrade their wedding updo. All these are unique ideas that will wow the guests.

Top 10 wedding trends in 2017 succulent bouquette
Photo Credit: Karyn Johnson Photography

Wedding tattoos are another trend that is on a mission to become a wedding staple. Besides getting matching tattoos that have a special meaning for the bride and the groom, some people even tattoo their wedding rings. These cute little tattoos will stay with you forever, while rings might get lost or run small over the years. Speaking of rings, consider mixed metal rings as the trendiest for 2017. Apparently, it wasn’t only about the rock this year, the material of the ring had to be carefully selected as well.

Top 10 wedding trends in 2017 wedding ring tattoos
Photo Credit: Carina Romano

The monochrome trend was going strong this year especially among celebrities. Well, the monochrome craziness applies to weddings too. Instead of getting decorations in multiple pastel colors Pinterest claims that couples preferred monochrome wedding decor in 2017. There is something about this aesthetic that looks so special. Monochrome decorations will turn your wedding venue into a fairy tale like space. This is a great option for minimalists as well.

Top 10 Wedding Trends in 2017 Monochrome Wedding Venue
Photo Credit: Purple Tree Photography

Don’t forget to watch the video for the full list of the Top 10 Wedding Trends of 2017. There are super-innovative ideas that you could steal and adapt for your big day as well. After all, it’s never too early to start a wedding Pinterest board.

