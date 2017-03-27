Topshop’s Debut Bridal Collection for Spring 2017 Is Here!

Topshop has been doing right by brides-to-be with their first-ever Topshop bridal collection that’s already available for purchase on Topshop.com. People were understandably ecstatic about the very idea of a Topshop bridal boutique, and the reality has not disappointed in any way. The fast fashion retailer with the reputation for stunning style and a fair variety of options is not offering the same to brides with wedding gowns.

Kathe Phelan, the creative director for Topshop and the editor for Vogue said: “Topshop Bride puts fashion and style first and gives a modern twist on tradition. The collection reflects the changing attitudes towards dressing for the big day; the Topshop bride can create the perfect look for any wedding style.”

Everything we have seen up to this point has certainly emphasized this point. The Topshop wedding dresses are affordable for the bride with a tight budget, but chic perspective on what she wants to wear. Topshop makes certain that the perfect look is attainable with a collection of five limited edition wedding dresses and 25 bridesmaid dresses. They didn’t stop there; Topshop is also offering bridal shoes, accessories and even lingerie so this could be a one-stop shop for the bridal party.

Topshop’s debut bridal collection targets the cost consciousness of many couples that are now realizing that the special day they are sharing with everyone else is full of memories that they won’t forget to be sure, but also a huge cost that they will not get back. Rather than giving up the celebration, they realistically price it to increase their starting nest egg, rather than working with a lower number as they start their new life. It is a pragmatic approach that does not in any way take away the want or need for a beautiful, detailed and incredible feeling wedding gown.

Topshop is happy to answer the call, and many other similar stores are beginning to follow suit. Topshop, however, has collaborated on capsule collections that yielded bridal options before, so the leg up they have is fair and important. The hopes, budgets and Pinterest boards of a lot of brides are depending on the options that will be offered and from what we can see; their faith has not been misplaced.

None of the affordable Topshop wedding dresses lacks taste or elegance and even better, they incorporate many of the current trends in bridal fashion. The range of wedding gowns encompasses a variety of silhouettes and necklines – nothing is standard at all.

The strapless styles, tiered options and even elegant, dramatic trains are here, in the options offered by Topshop, showing that getting your money’s worth in style does not mean a limit to the creative options you can choose from. The simple standard for beautiful wedding gowns is never actually simple; style is too fluid, personal taste too varied, but Topshop is doing a great job of showing off stunning, compelling priced options.

Photos courtesy of Topshop