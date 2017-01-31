Topshop Debuts a Bridal Collection

April 2017 will bring us the first Topshop bridal collection. The included pieces will be wedding gowns, bridesmaid dresses and wedding party accessories – even bridal lingerie! Topshop will kick off the wedding season with beautiful options to offer a great number of brides with their capsule bridal collection that will go for sale on Topshop’s website and at Topshop stores in April.

While there will not be a full bridal section with hundreds of wedding dresses, Topshop is offering five stunning wedding gowns and a larger number of bridesmaid dresses. These are great options for those brides who already have so much to do along with their bridesmaids – they really will not have to worry as much about a dress that is beautiful and cost effective.

Thanks to the competitive pricing of Topshop offerings, the purchase of one of their bridal gowns is sure to bring the total cost of any wedding down quite reasonably. The promotion image for the campaign is already released and it is lovely. The image features recent Victoria’s Secret model, Grace Elizabeth, in a long blush colored silk wedding gown with a plunging neckline, ruched shoulder details and a flatteringly embroidered waistline. The light and dusky pink satin of the wedding gown in the shadows and lights of the photograph is as dazzling as could be. The gowns are beautiful and it is fantastic that each design, gown, accessory or lingerie is not expected to be exorbitantly priced.

The cost and quality of the Topshop bridal dresses are the most important aspects of this upcoming collection. The full details, including more in-depth views of what the collection consists of, at what prices the gowns will retail exactly, will be released soon, but for now we have learned a good deal.

Though not the first affordable retailer to launch a wedding capsule collection, that does not mean there is any less anticipation for Topshop’s debut bridal collection. The competition is out there, but the Topshop brand has created a strong and loyal fan base due to the designs, innovation and price point that they set. That is no less important here. Weddings are expensive – there is no way around that, but Topshop is offering a much more interesting all around set up with the expected reasonable pricing. The wedding gowns will start at $440, while the dresses for bridesmaids will start at $107 per dress.

The release from this capsule collection is expected to be decorating thousands of Pinterest wedding boards – especially at the beginning of the wedding season with the April release of the collection. This will be a great option for many brides who want beautiful and affordable at one fell swoop, and would rather not force their bridesmaids into excrutiaingly expensive bridesmaid dresses that are likely to be worn only once.

Photo courtesy of Topshop