Lottie Moss and Stella Maxwell Showcase Topshop Jeans for SS 2017

It-models and rising starts Lottie Moss and Stella Maxwell got back together for Topshop’s newest Topshop Jeans summer/spring 2017 campaign, the staples of which (available online at Topshop.com) got showcased by models Cami Morrone, Damaris Goddrie, Caitie Green, Jing Wen, Kiki Willems, Londone Myers, and Marjan Jonkman, too.

Lottie Moss and Stella Maxwell are, in fact, just two members of Topshop Jeans’ new iconic squad, which this time around got captured by photographer Giampaolo Sgura, who is also one of Topshop’s most featured artists.

After showcasing the spring/summer 2017 campaign that was all about romanticism, Topshop decided to treat us to something casual, yet undeniably fancy, as its Jeans collections are always some of the most acclaimed and awaited, especially when it comes to springtime. Moss and Maxwell, along with Topshop’s glam squad, perfectly exude the collection’s day-to-day, edgy attitude, presenting a dream array of denim fashions one cannot help but fall in love with.

As usual, Topshop’s Jeans SS 2017 collection ad campaign shows a few trendy ways to style the proposals, here pairing them either with Nineties-inspired garments, such as cropped shirts, or total denim outfits that are to die for (and which we particularly adore when combined with a denim mini skirt). Topshop Jeans’ SS 2017 selection is, in fact, incredibly diverse, with a style available for every taste.

First and foremost, we have to take a deeper look at that gorgeous array of denim jackets and shirts. Embellished with shredded effects or tactic cut-outs, Topshop Jeans’ range of denim shirts and jackets is basically an abounding amount of absolute must-haves, which will quickly become anyone’s springtime wardrobe essentials.

The actual jeans line, on the other hand, is probably even more surprising, as it consists of a multi-faceted range of completely different figures that are perfect for any kind of silhouette. As a whole, the Topshop Jeans spring/summer 2017 collection appears to have a particular fascination with the high-waisted figures, which were this time around included in almost every different model.

The cropped cuts also seem to be one of Topshop’s must-haves for the summer 2017 season, especially when applied on the ultra skinny jeans. Mom jeans and slightly flared jeans are available, too, meaning that if you are looking for the extra high-street factor to infuse your outfits with, Topshop Jeans has got you covered all spring and summer long!

Photos courtesy of Topshop