Fresh-Faced Lily Jean Harvey Stars in Topshop’s Spring 2017 Ad Campaign

Topshop’s new spring/summer 2017 ad campaign features a new British model named Lily Jean Harvey as the new face of the brand. The new model walked her first runway show at Topshop Unique during last year’s London Fashion Week. She is seen in the campaign wearing the youthful proposals of the retailer that are already available for purchase on Topshop.com.

The very excited Kate Phelan, Topshop’s Creative Director truly believes that Lily Jean Harvey, whose face has a quality reminiscent of some of our favorite supermodels in their early years, was a great find for them. She’s gone on to say: “Finding an unknown girl to call our own is so exciting. Lily has star quality; she’s a real, natural beauty and a completely new face for a season of fashion.”

The Topshop spring 2017 ad campaign was shot by Clara Balzary and Stef Mitchell at both Los Angeles and London locations that really matched the carefree style that Topshop has created for their campaign. The collection features a lot of really strong pieces that are combined into ensembles that look like you tried just enough, that perfectly ambiguous and undisclosed amount of effort that places your firmly in the realm of fashionable but not inaccessibly so.

In the Topshop spring 2017 collection, you can look comfortable and ahead of the curve without making anyone else feel underdressed by or out of place, as you stand out on your own. The pieces are on trend and as with everything created by Topshop, this collection has a fresh and fun feel to it that is not overwhelming.

You can see the work that went into the clothes without feeling like you have to ‘find’ somewhere to wear it to. Topshop’s spring/summer 2017 collection and ad campaign have a very natural, daily wearable and fashion forward type of appeal to them.

From floral pantsuits paired with sneakers to overalls called Topshop MOTO boyfriend bungarees paired with a set of slides, Topshop is showing that casual can still be fun and seasonally inspired. Definitely one of the coolest looks included a metallic bomber jacket with matching aviator shades in a shot taken on the beach. The rose gold metallic bomber was put over a white tank and bikini bottom with a gold drop necklace that clearly showed off that minimalism and chicness can go hand in hand.

With the new face chosen for the Topshop spring 2017 ad campaign, and an upcoming wedding capsule collection offered by the retailer, it is a going to be a good year for Topshop. Topshop has a lot of great things going on under their tent so it is good to know that things won’t get too serious there too soon.

Photos courtesy of Topshop