Topshop Unique Fall 2017 Collection Embraces a High-Street Aesthetic

After showcasing the positively reviewed Topshop Unique spring 2017 collection that was all about the Eighties, for her Topshop Unique fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection Topshop‘s creative director and senior contributing editor at Vogue UK Kathe Phelan decided to travel back in time drawing inspiration from one of the UK’s coolest it-girls.

Ever since making its first steps at London Fashion Week (founded in 2001, the brand was later welcomed to the schedule in 2005), Topshop Unique has never missed a chance to celebrate British style and heritage, with its runway shows already being some of the most anticipated of the LFW. It is no surprise, in fact, that Topshop Unique runway shows’ first row is always a star-studded one, with the coolest millennials being the most welcomed.

Phelan’s irreverent take on fashion surely plays an important role in Topshop Unique’s success, which this time around brought “an independence of spirit”, as explained by Phelan herself, on stage. Translated to fashion, that vision found in Kate Moss its biggest source of inspiration, with the top model being “a constant source of inspiration for us,” as Phelan said backstage. “This season we thought about that glassy straight hair and spindly, almost a little bit tarty, heels she used to wear.”

Although not being exclusively Nineties-inspired, all of the lines, patterns and figures exuded a revisited, heroin-chic-inspired escapism that we yet had to see at Topshop Unique, with the looks even being neither too winter-approved, nor too springy.

As a way to encourage us to go and travel the world, Phelan filled her Topshop Unique fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection with separates that could be easily worn everywhere and all time round, from the Australian hemisphere to London’s chillier nights. For this reason, some of the collection’s elements are already available for purchase on Topshop.com, making this Topshop Unique collection a semi see-now-buy-now one.

“We were thinking about how the seasons are changing and you’re not really sure if you’re in summer or winter so it was about what girls want to wear now and what they’ll always love,” Phelan continued.

Of course, with a sense of wanderlust and the Nineties-inspired fashions being at the core of this collection, all of the staples were unapologetically Instagram-approved, with big cut-outs, cropped lines, and oversized figures dominating the scene.

The collection’s color palette was similarly variegated, with everything from green to red, pink and silvery white evoking cool it-girl-approved vibes as soon as the first models appeared on the catwalk.

As for the staples that are already available for purchase, Phelan wisely treated us to the collection’s most appealing items, namely statement knits, collegiate striped t-shirts and trousers, as well as garments dipped into Topshop Unique’s signature carnation print. They are all available at Topshop.com, and if you like them you’d better act fast before they fly off the (online) shelves!

