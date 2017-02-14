Tory Burch’s Fall/Winter 2017-2018 Show Brought Grace and Romance Onstage at NYFW

Tory Burch’s aesthetics have just been updated from purely boho to awesomely diverse, with the latest Tory Burch fall/winter 2017-18 collection being one of the designer’s most eclectic successes ever.

gSeason after season, American designer and entrepreneur Tory Burch has never missed a chance to prove her amazing skills with fashion, which in Burch’s case often gets transposed to a parallel version of her own world. Four are, in fact, Tory Burch’s pillars when it comes to fashion inspiration, namely boho-chic aesthetics, preppy styles, athleisure refinements and, of course, East Coast-inspired vibes.

For her Tory Burch fall/winter 2017-18 collection, the designer decided to keep on discovering and showcasing her own world, the one she lives in and that we already know, yet filtering her usual references through a more conceptual lens, even distancing herself, although subtly, from her usual sources of inspiration.

The first thing one cannot help but notice while browsing through Burch’s latest collection is that the designer has added either street-wear, almost anti-fashion single items, or rigorous, slightly Amish-inspired staples to the range of signature airy lines, boho patterns and preppy combos the collection is composed of. While the former found their realization in one of next autumn’s must-have accessories according to NYFW, namely the oversized jacket/coat, the latter resemble Pierpaolo Piccioli’s RED Valentino fall/winter 2017-18 collection’s details, i.e. pilgrim collars, high necks and layers of ruches and frills.

To keep things interesting and familiar at the same time, Tory Burch often paired these items with some of her standard classics, such as midi skirts, casual-chic jacket suits and preppy sweaters, often matched with checkered items, too. To ultimately spice things up, she even opted for a color palette full of surprises, which included color-blocking touches for the checkered prints, acid greens for the more winter-inspired ensembles, and of course standard blues for the preppy-chic designs.

The fact that this latest collection of hers was nothing ordinary, however, was actually clear as soon as the first models strutted down the catwalk, unveiling an array of four gorgeous light pink total looks that were ethereal to say the least.

Even the Tory Burch fall 2017 collection’s grand finale was equally surprising and astounding, with an array of dreamy black and white looks that summed up all of the references at once, while at the same time making sure the looks could be worn at any occasion, from the more informal to the most formal event. Under these premises, we cannot help but impatiently wait to see what kind of revolutions she has in store for the next seasonal collection!

