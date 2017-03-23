Tory Burch’s Tory Sport Fall 2017 Line Is Bright and Summer-Ready

Tory Burch‘s Tory Sport fall 2017 collection is ready to be seen and designed for lots of activities. The Tory Sport collection has launched with Neiman Marcus, Net-a-Porter and more for better distribution. The impending popularity of certain items within the collection is nearly guaranteed with the bold ‘check me out’ styling and practicality built into every item.

With a collection as humorously styled and incredibly functional as the Tory Sport fall 2017 collection, buyers are certain to be noticed. Most of the popular activities were supplied with options like reflective running gear and exercise gear, layers of ski clothes and golf and tennis attire. Many of the layers of clothing are seamless for increased comfort and flexibility.

The après ski sweaters and matching hat are cute, but the variety overall was what really astounds. If you have a planned activity, Tory Burch’s Tony Sport fall 2017 collection has an option for you designed to comfortably attire and prepare and support you through the activities of choice.

The Tory Sport fall 2017 collection covers any fall vacation need from the fur-lined hood to microfiber down parka and quilted snow boots for those planning to enjoy the slopes. If more sun and fun types of activities are on your docket, then the unexpected but very cool spotlighted item for tennis styling – an ultra bright and boxy jacket made of the same material as a tennis ball is here for you. This jacket is clearly one of the headlining pieces due to its brightness and the ingenuity of the design.

According to Tory Burch, who was both surprised and pleased herself with the reality of the jacket, she was delighted. “Apparently, it’s never been used before for clothing,” Burch revealed, all without missing a step during a walk-through of her Tory Sport fall 2017 collection. “It’s not that itchy at all either, which I was worried about.” The jacket is phenomenal, paired with a pleated white tennis skirt and a white top with a tennis ball focus in the center.

Tory Burch’s Tory Sport fall 2017 collection is certainly bright and summer activity ready with a great focus on the true usability of the clothing clearly playing a major role in the design. Runners for example, especially those who run at night can be visible for safety reasons without sacrificing a fun and clever aesthetic.

The tennis gear will move and breathe with you, not an ounce of hindrance that could slow down your game. The cleverness and chicness of the collection not only go hand in hand with the comfort of the wearer, but also the clear intent to make these designs as functionable as possible is going to make a big difference in sales.

Photos courtesy of WWD