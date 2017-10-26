Tosia Spring 2018: Video Fashion Week

Sarah Hankin presented a feminine, relaxed line for Tosia Spring 2018. The designer, just like many times before, turned to nature for inspiration. Tosia’s girl is an all-time Americana, who loves to wear things that are comfortable but chic. Sarah tends to make a strong connection between the traditional and contemporary.



For Spring 2018 she turned to colors such as navy and white. To that beautiful combination, Hankin involved several designs done in burgundy. When it comes to patterns, gingham dominated in several forms. The designer included a hint of denim, to give a little roughness to the feminine silhouettes. Aside from the laid-back designs, you will also find elegant dresses that are simple but beautiful.

Hankin surprised with a very unexpected move. Her recent trips, stimulated her to think more about nature and the effect it has on all of us. Sarah thought about the numerous hurricanes, fires, and other environmental disasters. That is when she realized there is something she could do to have a positive impact on everything going on around her. The designer set her actions to reduce waste by re-using her old fabrics. This might be only a small deed, but is a step forward to raising mass awareness.

Sarah’s designs might not save the world, but at least we can enjoy in another beautiful collection. All of the pleated dresses, jumpsuits and separates in the line were made from pre-used materials. For the upcoming season, Hankin also presented asymmetric cuts, mostly seen in the chic skirts. She even matched gingham with gingham. It turned out to be the most noticeable look in the collection. Sarah paired a super-cute bustier top with a midi skirt that featured a side slit. The designer stayed faithful to the Tosia aesthetic but made an innovative change to protect the environment.

Photo Credit: Tosia