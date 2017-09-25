Fashion Gallery Style Tips

Trend Alert: How To Wear Floral Print In Fall 2017

We had major style inspo in the last couple of weeks. From New York Fashion Week to Milan Fashion Week, street style icons gave us excellent fashion lessons on how to upgrade our fall style. From what we could notice so far from both the runways and the street style, the floral print is going to be a big trend this fall.

This print may be more popular in spring and summer, but in 2017 you’ll see a lot of florals all fall long. Opposite of the previous years, the color palette this fall is going to be much brighter. So, this leaves us space to experiment with the floral print even more. In the upcoming fall, we aren’t getting in a darker zone once the colder days start. According to the high fashion designers, we are allowed to wear vivid colors this season. And we are more than welcome to flaunt these colors in a floral version.

Still, there is a difference between spring and fall floral print. The spring prints are more vibrant and attention-grabbing. On the other hand, the fall floral prints are more toned down. But the pieces with floral print will instantly elevate your outfit. Floral prints in bright colors will add life to your look. The more toned down ones will just spice up your style. Upgrade your wardrobe with an autumnal floral maxi dress or maxi top. Also, don’t be afraid to mix prints. Instead of wearing a plain blazer you could opt for a trendy check one. Checks and plaids are also trending this fall. These patterns blend seamlessly with many other patterns, including floral ones.

The floral print is very versatile. You could go for a statement floral piece to break the monotony in your outfit. Additionally, don’t be afraid to flaunt an all floral ensemble. Be bold and dare to experiment more.

Here is a style lesson from the biggest street icons on how to wear a floral print this fall. Take a look and get inspired.

Photo Credit: Mooez Ali
