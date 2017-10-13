The Trendiest Trench Coat Outfits Of The Season

A good trench coat is a must-have item in any woman’s closet. It doesn’t matter if you got it from Burberry or an affordable brand. The trench coat is an everyday version of the little black dress. This style is ideal for many seasons and you can wear it with everything.

In the past, not a lot of women dared to wear a trench coat with sneakers. With the rise of the athleisure style, this combination is a regular one on the streets. Many fashion influencers choose a pair of chic sneakers, jeans, and a good trench coat. The streets of Paris, Milan, New York and London during the fashion month were heavy on amazing trenches. That is the actual proof that this item is timeless.

There are also the ones that opt for vibrant looks, where they wear fun dresses, sneakers and finish off with a trench. This coat is also ideal to wear it at work since it fits perfectly in classy and elegant outfits. Another thing that most bloggers and fashionistas own in their closet this season is a leather or PVC trench.

The classiest version of the trench coat is in cream shade. That is also the first color that you think of when someone mentions the trench. Anyway, there are many other color options. Another very popular color at the moment is maroon. It is a fun hue that you can match with everything. Plaid is the most popular pattern for this season. So, you can get a plaid coat and flaunt it with pants, skirts, jeans, and dresses.

Take a look at these fresh new ways on how to wear your trench coat. Here are some of the best outfits that you can put together and rock a trench the proper way.