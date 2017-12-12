Fashion Gallery Trends

New Year’s Eve Outfits To Steal From Bloggers

It is officially time to get ready for the merriest day of the year. The New Year’s Eve is all about celebration. And you don’t want to enter 2018 with a bad outfit. If you still don’t have any ideas on what to wear, don’t worry. We already found some chic outfits that hopefully will help you. Throughout the seasons there are many different trends that come and go. We see the same trending clothing items during the holidays. Usually, sequins and velvet are the two most wanted fabrics at this time of the year. You’ll see them in almost every festive outfit.

This year power suits were everywhere. These statement ensembles became popular in the beginning of 2017 and remained the trendiest things to wear. If you are planning on wearing one, make sure that comes in a vibrant color. Red should definitely be on top of your list. And if you are brave enough, you can rock a deep plunging neckline blazer without a top underneath. Chic accessories are a great addition to a monochrome look. Some bloggers chose cool velvet blazers and paired them with simple pants. Additionally, add a belt on the waist to accent your figure.

Sequins are always a good idea for a New Year’s Eve party. This is the perfect timing to wear an all-sparkling ensemble. You can find them in dresses, skirts, tops and even blazers. Also, the choice of colors is very diverse. It all depends on the type of event you’ll be attending. If it is a glamorous gala the best options are black, silver, gold, and emerald. And if it’s a more relaxed happening you can always play with vibrant shades. If you are not a big fan of this eye-catching material, metallics are also making a come-back. A lot of influencers flaunted slip-on dresses done in gold or silver. All of these pieces will bring a lot of glam to your look which makes them perfect for New Year’s Eve.

Another thing you’ll see on every single blogger is asymmetric dresses and tops with one sleeve. These fun cuts look really flattering on every body type. There are many options you can choose from including long elegant gowns, chic dresses, sparkling tops and simple blouses.

If you are desperately searching for the trendiest outfit for New Year’s Eve, we are here to save the night. Here are some chic choices that will help you look fierce.Trendy New Year’s Eve Outfits To Steal From Bloggers sequined jumpsuit

Photo Credit: @tashoakley/Instagram

