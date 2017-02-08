Trina Turk’s Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW Line Bears Neo-Noir Film Influences

Trina Turk’s takes on the fall/winter 2017-18 season are mysterious and one-of-a-kind indeed, if compared to others, as the California-born designer mixed neo-noir film references with contrasting mannish and girlish figures for the upcoming colder seasons.

For her Trina Turk fall/winter 2017-18 collection, Trina Turk, who often draws inspiration from California’s landscape and culture, sort of went behind the scenes of one of California’s most notorious industries, namely entertainment, taking us by surprise. Neo-noir films “L.A. Confidential” and “Chinatown” served as the main motifs for this latest collection of hers, with their signature sensually gloomy and mysterious scenarios serving as the focal points of such inspirations.

And although a piece of California is still the focus of this Trina Turk collection, those who are familiar with the designer might find the majority of the staples kind of unexpected, to say the least. Ever since founding her label in the mid Nineties, Trina Turk has primarily focused on bright, shiny colors, often adding springy patterns to most of her proposals. As a result, her collection always exuded a kind of confidence that is yet to be replicated.

Although definitely more dark-toned, Trina Turk’s signature confidence got revisited throughout this latest collection of hers too, as both “L.A. Confidential” Kim Basinger-inspired attitude, and “Chinatown” Faye Dunaway’s looks were vividly transposed to the collection’s garments.

The Trina Turk fall/winter 2017-18 collection featured everything from flirty polka dots to boyish sharp, clean cuts, with most of the contrasting figures being juxtaposed to one another. With neo-noir films being the main sources of inspiration, Trina Turk proceeded into transposing Thirties and Forties-inspired figures to more modern fashion settings alternating, among others, checked, pied-de-poul midi skirts with glam rock leather jackets.

Although being extremely vintage in its spirit, the Trina Turk fall/winter 2017-2018 collection is unapologetically modern at heart, even with the omnipresent cascades of ruches and frilled hems interrupting the heavily rich textures of most of the garments with their lightweight frivolity. Those who cannot help but hopelessly love the hype pussy-bow shirt will be extremely happy to find Turk’s own version of the blouse, which she combined here with both an elegant, androgynous suit, and a maxi coat in faux white fur.

The latter inevitably drew all the attention to another coat of Turk’s, which breaks the collection’s neo-noir vibes with its glamorous cheetah patterns. Even among the noir inspirations, Trina Turk found the way to inject standard Turk-inspired patterns into the collection, here seen in the peachy long-sleeved shirt and floral skirt.

All in all, we definitely hope Turk will keep on experimenting with the most noir side of fashion, in the seasons to come, too!

Photos courtesy of WWD