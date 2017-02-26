Trussardi’s Fall/Winter 2017 Runway Show Featured Motifs Inspired by Tarot Cards

Gaia Trussardi is back with her Tarot cards-inspired Trussardi fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection, unveiled a few hours ago at the imposingly beautiful Palazzo Serbelloni during Milan Fashion Week.

Gaia Trussardi, who made her first debut as the storied family brand’s creative director less than 4 years ago, is already internationally renowned for her ultra-polished style, which often pays homage to Seventies-inspired fashions, while at the same time winking at Trussardi’s famed legacy.

This latest Trussardi fall 2017 rtw collection won’t disappoint those who have learnt to love her style, as she infused Milan Fashion Week with a distinctive urban-boho allure that is unapologetically covetable. Along with the Seventies vibes, the collection included Nineties-approved aesthetics as well, which mostly played with opulent fabrics, such as velvet, as well as with the high-street detailing, such as cozy beanies and revisited, sophisticated bomber and varsity jackets.

All in all, this runway show was presented according to coherent chromatic themes that enhanced the tailored cuts of the single staples even more, and which respectively included opulent earth tones, more cheerful pops of bright shades such as yellow, Nineties-inspired pinstriped navy blues and, lastly, sensually dark blacks.

Each section could be regarded as a careful product of a sort of anthropologic study among the society’s different (sub)urban cultures, with the collection’s cascades of separates meant to be styled, layered and mixed and matched with each another. Gaia Trussardi made sure our wardrobe could be finally winter-ready with loads of different coats, ultra-stylish trousers (among which the velvet ones are absolutely stunning), elegant mannish jackets for the most formal occasions, and long, boho dresses for the evening events.

One of the collection’s most interesting breaking points, however, the incredible amount of total leather looks Gaia Trussardi treated us to, which included not only classic biker jackets, but also fancy cropped culottes. Almost each one of the outfits was then completed with a matching handbag or a utilitarian shoulder bag, as one of Trussardi’s biggest strengths was, is and will always be the accessory line.

The Trussardi fall/winter 2017-18 runway show also marked an important milestone for Gaia Trussardi as, along with the women’s wear line, the creative director let few male models walk the runway (and there were two utterly adorable dogs, too!). Although the Trussardi men’s wear line was successfully unveiled earlier this year, this partially co-ed format could mean the designer has finally made up her mind whether the future of Trussardi will feature the co-ed format or not, which as far as we can see, is about to become the (acclaimed) norm.

