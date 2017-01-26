Ulyana Sergeenko Couture Spring 2017 Collection Was Inspired by Russian Pagan Times

For the Ulyana Sergeenko Couture spring/summer 2017 fashion show, the Russian designer took inspiration from Russia’s Pagan days and the strength that women were viewed as having. There was something exceptionally foreboding about the runway show and its setup, from the invitations onward. The invites were created on paper with a wolf, a man pierced with a spear, and a full moon, so it tied in well with the Pagan Russian theme.

The time of paganism was all about worshipping nature and drawing strength from the environment, with women being seen as particularly strong, so it’s this empowering sort of background that gives the woman who wears these clothes an extra jolt of confidence.

And according to Sergeenko, based on the clothes she presented, these powerful, confident women deserve clothes that highlight their assets and can be found in a variety of silhouettes, with a natural focus on dresses.

Strong shoulders were a common theme throughout the Ulyana Sergeenko Couture spring 2017 collection. The lineup started with a deep blue dress with water-wing sleeves hanging loosely away from the shoulders, with a bottom half ruffled halfway up the hem. These aspects give the concept of a dress in motion, perhaps sliding off the body seductively. It’s an intriguing silhouette that speaks volumes even in still shots.

A pantsuit was also seen with strong shoulders in a deep purple shade, with stiff, stoic shoulders that came down to a boxy-framed partial sleeve. Many others in the collection had the same water-wing sleeves as the first dress.

The collection continued on with many of these sexy dresses with a few pants thrown into the mix.

Despite many of the dresses being easily classifiable as sexy, the overlying romanticism was always the aspect most prevalent. Bust cups are easily romantic and sexy simultaneously, as are the fallen sleeves and cutaway detailing.

Looks like a red minidress showed the mastery Sergeenko has in skirting that line without falling either way too harshly. This dress is reminiscent of an adult Halloween costume – think ‘slutty devil’ or ‘Queen of Hearts’ – but the sweet cut of the hem in an embroidered lace makes it so sweet and romantic that it becomes a simply enchanting look. And when you throw in the Pagan empowerment, it becomes even stronger as well.

Other dresses were haunting and enchanting. These came in the modest-cut gowns with flowing fabrics, like a pale cream gown with a pleated neckline. Slight embellishments made the dress seem even more old-timey, as did the flare at the sleeves.

In general, though, the amount of mini dresses showed a clear leaning toward a younger crowd of starlets. For instance, one dress was styled to look like a tattered gown, and ended as a black micro-mini with a tank top bustline and a mesh skirt base down to the floor. Yet, the fabric of the dress looks luxe and glamorous, making it perfect for an appearance on any red carpet.

Other pieces, on the other hand, were more versatile. A floor-length navy cape dress is casual with an old-fashioned Audrey Hepburn charm.

A middle point between the two would be looks like the velvet off-the-shoulder high-low dress that would make a statement at any evening event with deep roses set at the waist and paired with classic, satiny red pumps. It’s another look that screams old Hollywood.

There are so many looks in the Ulyana Sergeenko Couture spring 2017 collection that we could see walking a red carpet any day now on some of the hottest celebrities. Showing her collection on a red stage was a brilliant idea by the designer, who showed viewers and prospective buyers exactly what they could be in for when wearing these designs on the red carpet in the upcoming awards season.

Photos courtesy of Vogue