Uniqlo x Christophe Lemaire Spring 2017 Collection Drops

After dropping two overly successful Uniqlo x Christophe Lemaire collections, the Japanese fashion colossus couldn’t of course miss the chance to drop a third Uniqlo x Christophe Lemaire line-up just in time for spring! Available for purchase online at Uniqlo.com and in selected stores starting from this Wednesday, February 15th, and Thursday 16th accordingly, Christophe Lemaire’s Uniqlo spring 2017 collection is destined to be another huge hit for the retailer, meaning that if you like any of the staples, acting fast is key!

Along with the same passion for clean-cut aesthetics that characterizes both Uniqlo and Lemaire, the Christophe Lemaire x Uniqlo spring 2017 collection will also be all about neutral colors and comfortable, lightweight proposals, among which the outerwear options unapologetically prevail. As usual, Lemaire managed to combine coziness and utilitarian lines with the coolest fashions of the season, vibrant touches of fiery reds and richly-textured denim included.

The Christophe Lemaire x Uniqlo spring 2017 line-up is getting us stocked up on daily essentials to show off from day to night, but also from the next few weeks up until the pre-fall season (or longer, if you live in warmer countries). Filled with separates to mix and match with one another, the collection even features polar opposite fashions, such as swimsuits and raincoats, providing us all with the must-have essentials one needs to pack her wanderlust-infused luggage.

From the desert-inspired color palette to the abounding amount of versatile staples the collection treats us to, it really appears clear that former Hermes creative director is encouraging us to just go explore the world, or at least dress as we are about to.

Raincoats aside, this Christophe Lemaire x Uniqlo spring 2017 collection includes daily essentials, such as white blouses, bodysuits, mesh sweaters and jeans that could easily flatter any silhouettes. Those who love a good Scandi-chic-meets-Paris kind of look, will also find many must-have staples in this collection, as the designer filtered his boxy t-shirts, tunics, oversized t-shirt dresses and culottes pants through his greatly appreciated minimalist lens.

Long dresses and short-sleeved sweaters with optical patterns bear touches of Lemaire’s haute couture legacy and artisanal skills, also proving one should always expect the unexpected when it comes to Uniqlo, even if the Japanese fashion house’s signature designs are notoriously synonymous with a Zen-infused, minimalist kind of fashion.

The best part of the collection lies, however, in its price tags, as when it comes to Uniqlo we can always manage to get the best high-quality designs for the best prices, with most of the staples here retailing at under $20.

