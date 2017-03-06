Valentin Yudashkin Embraces a Darker Aesthetic for Fall 2017

Paris Fashion Week took its darkest turn with Valentin Yudashkin, who for his fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection set us on a sub-urban journey through the city’s most glamorous aesthetics. One of Russia’s most acclaimed fashion designer, Valentin Yudashkin had an extremely tough year, whose difficulty and harshness did not affect, however, this latest fall/winter 2017-18 rtw collection of his.

Later last year Valentin Yudashkin suffered various health problems, which led him to miss an event during Paris Fashion Week in October 2016. After an operation which turned out great, and surrounded by the love of his family and fans, Valentin Yudashkin got back on track with a gorgeous array of urban-chic fall/winter 2017-18 fashion staples, which were also extremely audacious in style and unapologetically fierce at heart.

Predominantly dark-toned yet revamped by little metallic sparkles here and there, this latest Valentin Yudashkin fall 2017 collection followed us around the city from daytime to the afternoon and then even at nighttime, with its staples being thus not only suitable for basically anyone, but also extremely functional and suitable for every occasion.

The Valentin Yudashkin fall 2017 collection could be divided into three main themes, with each one playing according to one’s own rules. Although the collection was carefully divided into different ranges of day-to-day casual wear, glam rock chic wear and haute couture-inspired fashions, almost each one of the garments could be used any time and for any occasion, with Valentin Yudashkin himself actually encouraging us to play and dare with fashion.

Unlike other designers, Valentin Yudashkin did not showcase his collection in blocks of thematic patterns (with the sole exception of the red carpet-ready grand finale), but instead opted for mix-and-matched patterns, which left us with comforting feelings as well as the urge to just fill our lives with tiny touches of nonconformity.

As for the collection’s more casual, day-to-day proposals, Valentin Yudashkin had fun playing with classic miniskirts, as well as with military jackets, with which he either paired ultra-cozy sweaters or risqué crop-tops. Here Valentin Yudashkin also experimented with mannish suits, either translating them to their most conventional, unisex aesthetics, or reinventing them completely through asymmetrical cuts and exaggerated figures.

The collection’s second theme, which looked like a cool hybrid between daywear and all of the garments one could easily don at a rock-n-roll nightclub, really gave us a glimpse of Valentin Yudashkin’s care for jocose fashions, here refined through glittery accents, cascades of sequins and even flamboyant fur appliqués.

To better grasp the designer’s appeal for jocosity one has to see the collection’s grand finale, which was the direct result of Yudashkin’s dreamy stream of consciousness, here transposed to reality through imposing mermaid figures, sensual cut-outs on the sides and mysterious see-through patterns, which ultimately confirm that the designer is back in full force, indeed!

Photos courtesy of Vogue