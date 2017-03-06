Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Valentino Fall/Winter 2017-18 Collection Is Rife With Fantasy Dresses

As always, Valentino delivered a series of exquisite fantasy dresses in the Valentino fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection that are just what everyone needs to escape from the worries of the world for a little while.

Creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli has been steering the Italian brand in the right direction, keeping things focused on romantic eveningwear; the path that Valentino is on was never so evident as it was in the brand’s fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection for Paris Fashion Week.

Valentino is one of those iconic brands that everyone knows at least by name, if not by sheer reputation. Thus, the fashionisers of the world eagerly await the new runway shows that come in each season. And this season we were enthralled by the ethnic patterns and graceful movement of the garments.

The Valentino girl won’t be wanting for color, either. The sheer variety of prints and colors became a sophisticated explosion as it walked down the runway. At some points, the only thing keeping the collection cohesive was that there was no rhyme or reason to the order in which they walked. It made for a captivatingly spontaneous show.

The makeup held a similar spontaneous vibe, too. Vampiric makeup styles popped up here and there, but most of the models had natural faces. The styling choice brought the ensembles together in terms of keeping up with the themes of the clothes.

For a collection that consisted majorly of evening dresses, there was a surprising amount of diversity in the silhouettes and overall styles. The dresses came down as flowing and romantic, structured and edgy, sheer and sexy, and every combination of those words. Piccioli gave his consumers a lot to work with for the upcoming fall/winter seasons.

Piccioli even went a bit educational with some of his looks. A cozy pink sweater, one of the few separates in the Valentino fall 2017 lineup, told us that five fingers plus one finger equals six; other numbers popped up near the neckline. The hands and the numbers showed up in prints on other looks to integrate the pattern into the collection.

A high-necked gown flowed to the ground and billowed lightly as it caught some air on the catwalk. This was one of the most subtly luxurious garments in the lineup; Piccioli even paired the look with strappy sandals with fuzz on top, so the model even looked like she was walking on a cloud.

But sequins gave us some of the best pieces on the runway, namely, a midi-length, slightly oversized dress. The frame was covered entirely in sequins of varying shades of red. To make things even more exquisite, there was a velvet neckline. When it’s still, it looks like a heavy, perhaps even clunky dress to wear; but as it walked the runway it shimmied and shimmered in the perfect ways. For any event and on any of our favorite celebrities, it would be a showstopper.

Even though most of the clothes that walked were only really for the fashion elite, Piccioli kept things grounded in modern fashion.

Thigh high boots came right on trend for the season, and Piccioli opted for some great leather shades. From classic brown to raspberry or aqua, all of the styles were to die for. To edge in with his vampiric makeup, a few of the boots also came in blood red.

Cutouts that came at the front of some lace-up brown and black options were a charming addition to the tall boot trend, and will surely become a must-have style when fall comes around.

Photos courtesy of Vogue