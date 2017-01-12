Valentino Pre-Fall 2017 Fashion Show In New York

Yesterday was one of Pierpaolo Piccioli’s biggest debut days as Valentino’s (now) solo designer, as his very first Valentino pre-fall 2017 fashion show got unveiled in New York, where the Italian fashion house exclusively relocated for the pre-fall season.

The idea of choosing New York as the pre-fall 2017 show’s location doesn’t come by chance, as creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli is not only profoundly smitten by the city, but is also endlessly grateful for the numerous sources of inspiration the city provides.

While backstage, he described New York as “an America everyone dreams of: hope in mind and on the body […].For me, America is still the land of hope, of equal opportunities for everybody, the place where dreams can come true,” consequently revealing his Valentino pre-fall 2017 collection’s main motif – hope.

To further reinforce the feeling of hope and positivity he echoes throughout the collection, Piccioli let Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good” play as the runway show’s soundtrack, subtly letting us know that he has fully embraced his role as Valentino’s creative director after Maria Grazia Chiuri’s departure.

Pierpaolo Piccioli’s hope-infused Valentino pre-fall 2017 collection was brought into life also thanks to Hieronymus Bosch’s The Garden of Earthly Delights, a notorious triptych the Dutch artist painted between 1490 and 1510. As much as Bosch is known for his fantastic aesthetics and detailed landscapes, Piccioli also brought terrific and imaginative 3D embroideries, intarsia and breathtaking scenarios to life, treating each one of his staples as a single masterpiece.

Although being extremely coherent in style, with feminine dresses and tailored figures dominating the scene, Piccioli’s Valentino pre-fall 2017 collection could be described more as a dream array of stand-out masterpieces rather that a continuum of garments that all together create a gigantic astounding masterpiece.

His 55-piece Valentino pre-fall collection includes, in fact, ensembles for every taste, as well as an abounding amount of details that are really hard to keep track of. Minuscule flowers, checked and striped patterns, dots and even minimalistic geometric motifs all work together to create outfits that could easily make us feel good and at ease with ourselves from day to night.

Piccioli’s color palette was highly variegated as well, with each hue being filtered through a dark pastel-colored, autumnal-inspired shade. Rusty oranges, greens, burgundies and, of course, dust pinks were the main protagonists here, yet left enough space for the other colors to equally shine throughout the show.

Last but not least, we already spot a signature Piccioli mark in this latest collection of his too, and that’s the use of high-necked collars (which this time around he also alternated with standard Valentino Peter Pan collars). Elegant yet extremely wearable, their refined touch gave the collection a timeless romantic touch for sure.

Photos courtesy of Vogue