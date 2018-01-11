“This is a moment about identity and heritage, and how it can be alive today,” Pierpaolo Piccioli told Vogue in reference to his Pre-Fall 2018 collection for Valentino.

There is no doubt that logomania is in the fashion DNA of millennials. As a shaper of global fashion, Pierpaolo Piccioli sensed the hunger for logo-infused pieces and created a logo of his own. The letters VLTN appear on clothing items and accessories, adding a millennial touch to the pieces. Nowadays style icons like to show off – whether is parts of the body or brands’ logos they go to extremes. So, the recent VLTN logo upgrade arrived just in time.

The Valentino Pre-Fall 2018 collection is a fusion of throwbacks from the ’70s and ’80s from the brand’s archives. The collection felt personal and was going back to the roots of Valentino. Taking cues from Valentino Garavani’s 1968 tiger print, wave-like logo print from the ’70s and black and white stripe pattern from the ’80s, references to the past could be sensed all over the collection. You can’t miss the striking tiger graphics all over jackets, skirts, and jumpsuits. Pierpaolo Piccioli night-proved this motif by offering it in a sequined fabric.

Besides the bold tiger print, there was a show-stopping dragon graphic done in gold sequins.

The entire collection indicated party and having a good time. Pierpaolo Piccioli reinvented night elegance by pairing athleisure jackets and eveningwear. There is a current movement in fashion that goes in favor of women’s comfort. Wearing uncomfortable shoes and clothes in the name of fashion doesn’t resonate with young women anymore. That’s why you’d see less sky-high heels and uncomfortably tight eveningwear among designer offerings. The Valentino Pre-Fall 2018 collection offers multiple chic choices for the streets, restaurants, and clubs. In a few words, you are supposed to have fun in these clothes.

Pierpaolo Piccioli showed the Valentino Pre-Fall 2018 collection at the Institute of Fine Arts in New York City. Next Wednesday, the Italian designer will present his men’s offerings with a show in Paris. His haute couture show in Paris is scheduled a week later.



The designer will have a busy fashion month as always. After that, he’ll probably need to focus on custom-made gowns for the Oscars red carpet. We have yet to see if the all-black dress code from the Golden Globes will last until early March for the Oscars. Anyway, one thing is for sure: Pierpaolo Piccioli has many exciting designs up his sleeve.

Photo Credit: Valentino