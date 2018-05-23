Pierpaolo Piccioli of Valentino stayed true to his tradition to show the pre-collections in New York. But this time his mind was back home in Rome. The designer unveiled the Valentino Resort 2019 collection, another vibrant lineup for the brand. Last year, Piccioli presented a bright ’80s hip-hop-inspired collection with major athleisure moments. For the Valentino Resort 2019 collection, the designer took cues from the streets of Rome. He infused the new lineup with strong ’70s vibes using the Rome’s street style as a starting point.

“Baroque, Pasolini, angels, pagans—in all these layers together lies the beauty of Roma. There is a harmony of many things,” the designer explained.



Maybe it was the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme that got Pierpaolo Piccioli so nostalgic about his native Rome. The Valentino Resort 2019 is more sophisticated and bourgeois than the previous one, but both of them offered pieces that women will enjoy wearing. There is also a chic “Jackie O in Italy” vibe throughout the lineup that makes things even more exciting. Pierpaolo Piccioli spiced up most of the looks from the campaign with headscarves and giant glasses, a nod to Jackie O. The campaign shots are also taken in Rome, but not the “postcard” Rome. Pierpaolo Piccioli wanted to capture the little corners of Rome that carry a special beauty just like the famous historical places in the city. The campaign shots are done in paparazzi style, something that is very popular among designers lately.

The Valentino Resort 2019 collection is based on street aesthetic, but the lineup also features the brand’s bespoke dresses. Besides the more casual styles that could easily go from day to night, there are a few showstoppers that are on the glamorous side. The two fully sequined frocks are a real feast for the eyes. Additionally, there is a dreamy pale blue maxi dress, a fit for modern-day Cinderellas.

Pierpaolo Piccioli’s take on logomania in the Valentino Resort 2019 collection is refreshing. Instead of just putting the brand’s logo on pieces, he used it as a print. The logo details gave the collection that chic contemporary vibe. Besides the millennial pieces with logo graphics, there are a number of elegant offerings for the ladies who dislike public displays of brand logos.

There are many directions one could take with the new Valentino offerings. From street to elegant and chic, the Valentino 2019 collection is designed to cater to women of many styles.