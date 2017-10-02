Valentino RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW

“To see where you live everyday and what you already know with different eyes. That’s the approach: to make extraordinary what is ordinary,” Pierpaolo Piccioli explained the idea behind his Spring 2018 collection for Valentino.

The nude plastic transparent jacket that opened the show was far from ordinary. The designer put together plastic and sequins which looked surprisingly good. Piccioli isn’t crazy about sci-fi. Anyway, he fell in love with the idea of the Renaissance poem The Frenzy of Orlando. The epic poem was brought to Pierpaolo Piccioli’s attention thanks to his oldest daughter who studies literature. When Orlando loses his mind for love, his best friend decides to go on the moon and find a solution for his sanity. So, Piccioli decided to use the moon as a parallel universe where you could escape.

Pierpaolo Piccioli looked back in the past for the Valentino Spring 2018 collection just like many designers did this season. Alessandro Michele at Gucci paid tribute to ‘70s’ Elton John, Paco Rabanne brought back the ’80s’ disco aesthetic and so on. Pierpaolo Piccioli revived the ‘80s glamour that Mr.Valentino did best. Valentino designed out-of-this-world couture ruffled dresses in the ‘80s. So Piccioli translated Valentino’s idea of glamour into shortened and more wearable numbers. Ruffles were very present in Valentino Spring 2018 Collection. But the pieces were perfect for everyday glamour.

The eveningwear was in Valentino’s recognizable aesthetic. Pierpaolo Piccioli designed dresses in different styles. The plain gowns were simple but with interesting cuts. The embellished gowns amazed us with the intricate details.

Valentino’s girls are mostly elegant and feminine. Anyway, Pierpaolo Picciolli offered laid-back pieces as well. Even the most elegant ladies have days when they want to dress in comfortable clothes. Leather jackets, loose trousers, chic shorts and maxi dresses are just a few of the more casual spring offerings.

Valentino’s chic will have a lot of interesting fashion choices to make in Spring 2018. The sci-fi meets glamour Spring 2018 collection for Valentino offers a little bit of everything. The futuristic vibe was an unexpected but pleasant surprise. Pierpaolo Picciolli once again presented a massive collection full of breathtaking pieces. He evolved Mr. Valentino’s glamour and brought his idea of unordinary into the Spring 2018 collection. The pieces will make your regular day fantastic in fashion sense. And that was the designer’s main intention with the Valentino Spring 2018 collection.

Photo Credit: Yannis Vlamos / Indigital.tv