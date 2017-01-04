Pierpaolo Piccioli’s First Solo Valentino Ad Campaign for Spring 2017

Less than a few months ago, we saw Mara Grazia Chiuri’s first solo Dior ad campaign for spring 2017, and now we can finally have a look at Pierpaolo Piccioli’s first solo take on Valentino’s spring/summer 2017 ad campaign!

Pierpaolo Piccioli’s solo venture with Valentino hasn’t, so far, disappointed the Italian luxury house’s followers, who were specifically thrilled to see Piccioli’s inspiration for his acclaimed Valentino spring 2017 ad campaign, especially after Chiuri’s overly successful Dior campaign.

As predictable as it sounds, Piccioli’s Valentino spring 2017 campaign is as inspiring as his very first solo runway show, which mixed Valentino’s signature details with new perspectives on fashion.

To better portray such a conceptual vision of the new season, Piccioli decided to combine new with old faces for this campaign, letting photographer Davis Sims capture iconic habitués, as well as beauties such as Turlington-Burns, Blesnya Minher, Mali Koopman, Liya Kebede, Ratner, and Fei Fei Sun. Christy Turlington was also part of the campaign’s pictures, a choice that will make those who love looking back at fashion campaigns from the Nineties feel extremely nostalgic.

The campaign’s pictures could be described as equally intimate and high-end, with Sims having captured personal moments backstage, at the spring runway show, as well as in studio, in what ultimately could be regarded as a powerful series of black and white portraits.

“The eternity of a portrait, the immediacy of a documented moment, the poised simplicity of introspection. A campaign that plays with time: what endures and what is unrepeatable,” explained Piccioli.

Definitely suggestive and romantically melancholic, the Valentino spring 2017 ad campaign is all about feelings rather than actual staples, as Mr. Piccioli had a clear idea in mind while conceptualizing and visualizing it. “I didn’t want this campaign to celebrate the collection, I wanted it to celebrate the values … it’s about the spirit, the feelings, the moment. More than usual? I don’t know. I didn’t think how it could be different, I just did what I felt,” he continued.

That is why, aside from the inevitable glimpses of the collection’s refined materials, soigné embroideries and detailing, such as the elegant turtleneck Turlington showcases in one of the pictures, the campaign is all about Valentino’s haute couture soul, which is constantly evolving itself while at the same time remaining true to its unique personality.

“I wanted to highlight change as a value, without denying the past,” he told the New York Times. “I think that change is a statement in this moment, but the value is not in the aesthetic change. The value is in evolution.”

Pierpaolo Piccioli’s first solo Valentino ad campaign officially debuts today, on January 4th.

Photos courtesy of Valentino