Valentino to Launch Beauty With The Help of L’Oréal

For makeup junkies, the beauty industry is at its best now. Years ago the drugstore was a sad place while the high-end products were appealing only to a limited audience who was able to afford it. On the other hand, the industry was catering only to a few types of customers. While we still have issues with inclusivity in the world of beauty, we sure don’t have a lack of any kind of beauty brands from celebrity-owned, designer to indie and drugstore ones. This and last year many celebrities launched their own labels that turned into million dollar businesses in a matter of days or months. Since everyone is launching their own beauty brand, it was about the time for the beloved Italian fashion house Valentino to expand into the world of beauty.



Valentino is an established brand that doesn’t want to take any chances with its latest venture. The luxury label decided to join forces with the beauty authority L’Oréal to create a new beauty line that will carry Valentino’s name.

“Valentino and L’Oréal have signed a worldwide long-term license agreement for the creation, development, and distribution of fine fragrances and luxury beauty under the Valentino brand,” says the joint press release of the brands.

The goal of this partnership is to bring Valentino to an even wider audience with the help of L’Oréal’s expertise in the beauty industry. This is a win-win deal for both brands as Valentino will get a chance to offer more to its customers while L’Oréal will get a great name in their brand portfolio and might become the world leader in perfumes. So far, Spain’s Puig was making Valentino’s perfumes. The license with Puig is expected to expire at the end of 2018. L’Oréal is competing with the U.S. cosmetics group Coty which is the current leader in the perfume market having licenses for luxury brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Hugo Boss, and Gucci. Besides perfumes, Valentino will work on a cosmetics line together with L’Oréal. The French brand has an impressive experience in producing luxury beauty products. The company already makes cosmetics products and perfumes for Armani and Saint Laurent as well as its label Lancome.

Valentino and L’Oréal haven’t revealed more details on the products they are planning to develop and launch. Their contract will become effective from 2019. If anything, Valentino will for sure come up with a gorgeous design for the packaging that will reflect the brand’s chic feminine aesthetic.

Photo Credit: Valentino