Vanessa Bruno’s Fall 2017 RTW Line Combines French and British Aesthetics

Vanessa Bruno’s fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear line showed off a blend of French and British aesthetics in a full collection that was unveiled during Paris Fashion Week.

The color palette was full of rich earth tones, apparently chosen from the English countryside, full of rich floral tones and deep browns and shades that are typically associated with earthiness. The inclusion of the two countries as inspiration could be picked out during the show – the effect of the collection was pretty and inclusive.

The outerwear was not extravagant, but I personally am in love with a cape shown that had a tweed lining, round black snap buttons and black leather trim on a russet colored outer appearance. It was interesting and lovely paired with a V-shaped neckline enhanced with a loose tie on a blouse tucked into a pair of velvet pants that were the perfect blend of green and brown. The entire collection was full of understated pieces that were actually incredible when focused on.

The pieces, though looser fitting and flowing than many others, have their own appeal. The caramel colored floor-length pleated skirt and wraparound shirt seemed comfortable and alluring even though it was simplistic, while the color chosen was rich and perfectly toned.

Vanessa Bruno stuck to her style and created easy-to-wear, realistic daywear pieces that will always be easy to incorporate or accessorize and that is the chic appeal for her collections. Though her clothes are designed for easy wear, the appeal of them is nothing if not every day. The choices made in the Vanessa Bruno fall 2017 collection are not confusing or over the top; they are elegantly chosen and implemented, styled and shown. These clothes can be worn anywhere and blend in perfectly.

The collection is not designed to be about scene-stealing pieces, but definitely could not be considered wallflower gear either. Most collections have a piece or two that is amiss, but that did not happen here in the same manner; it is more a matter of choice and taste. Sure there are pieces that are not really as incredible as others, but that is a matter of my opinion, not necessarily of everyone else’s.

The Vanessa Bruno fall 2017 collection is chic, easy going, fashionable and comfortable. All of these features are high on the priority list of a good looking and wearable collection and this one pulled this off beautifully well.

The attention paid to the inspiration sources was important because they allowed for explanations throughout the collection to connect with the audience. Regardless of the reason, inspiration or expectations, the collection was very good and stable from the first to the last piece shown.

Photos courtesy of Vogue