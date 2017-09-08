Celebrities Fashion

Vanity Fair’s 2017 International Best Dressed List

Every September Vanity Fair releases their International Best Dressed List. This year the list came just one day before the start of the New York Fashion Week. This event is a huge tradition, and it was founded by the iconic American fashion face, Eleanor Lambert in 1940. Only months before she died, Eleanor left the list to four Vanity Fair editors.

Each year Vanity’s fashion committee gathers and puts together a list of best-dressed people in the world. The International Best Dressed List is divided into different categories. Celebrities and influencers from every industry can be found on the list. You will notice politicians, singers, actors and actresses, sports legends, and more on the prestigious list. All of these people have their own unique style that inspires many generations.

The first category is “Women” and here you will find Rihanna, Solange Knowles, Eugenie Niarchos, Rebecca de Ravenel, Anh Duong and more. The second category is “Men” and Harry Styles, Justin Trudeau, Roger Federer, LeBron James and more are on the list.

Vanity Fair's 2017 International Best Dressed List Anh Duong
Anh Duong
Next, there is “Couples”, which brings a lot of media attention. This year former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle are on the list. The biggest surprise is that current President and First Lady, Donald and Melania Trump are not a part of the list. The “Professionals” category includes faces such as Petra Collins, Adwoa Aboah, and Miuccia Prada. Additionally, Cate Blanchett, Zoë Kravitz, and Janelle Monáe are included in the category  “Hollywood.”

The newcomers in the “Hall of Fame 2017” are Lauren Hutton, Lauren Santo Domingo, and Jeremy Irons. “Originals” category celebrates Jaden Smith, Catherine Baba, and Mademoiselle Yulia. The last category is “Special Citation” where you will find Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Vanity Fair's 2017 International Best Dressed List Jeremy Irons
Jeremy Irons
Vanity Fair's 2017 International Best Dressed List

