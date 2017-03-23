Vans x Urban Outfitters Spring/Summer 2017 Collection Is a Millennial’s Dream

Vans and Urban Outfitters just teamed up on a dreamy, millennial-approved collection that is all about self-expression and empowerment. Available through UrbanOutfitters.com, the Vans x Urban Outfitters spring/summer 2017 collection includes not only some of this season’s edgiest fashions, but also all the encouraging, self-love leitmotifs both Vans and Urban Outfitters have often embraced throughout their collections and ad campaigns.

Of course, having joined forces to bring forth something that is surely destined to become this spring’s absolute must-haves, the collection’s ad campaign couldn’t be anything but equally iconic, with Vans and Urban Outfitters tapping American Honey star Sasha Lane as the collection’s brand ambassador.

Aside from being undeniably talented and gorgeous, Sasha Lane shares Vans and Urban Outfitters’ perspectives on fashion as a form of empowerment, a leitmotif that is also more and more visible and linked to the millennial generation.

“The world can be such a dark and cold place,” Sasha Lane explained Urban Outfitters editor Nazanin Shahnavaz. “There needs to be more love and individuality, we need to have people come together – but as themselves. That’s a very strong notion and that’s what gives the world hope, it’s what gives me hope. You need hope to move forward and we need to keep moving forward in a more expansive way, find the beauty in everything.”

Captured by RJ Shaughnessy, the Vans x Urban Outfitters spring/summer 2017 campaign sees a self-confident Sasha Lane channel the collection’s it-items, which those who love both brands will surely find uniquely distinctive and familiar at the same time. With the collection being so strongly inspired by any millennial’s dream, both signature patterns from Urban Outfitters and Vans are inevitably visible, which make basically all the staples covetable and suitable for any taste.

Versatile and eclectic, the collection includes everything from footwear to casualwear, with a strong focus on (of course) the sneakers and the denim. Both standard Urban Outfitters rompers and flat Vans sneakers are thus translated to completely different motifs.

Vans’ street-style-approved checkered patterns, for example, instead of just embellishing the sneakers’ uppers, got transposed to Urban Outfitters-inspired leggings, short shorts and big, cozy hoodies, while Urban Outfitters’ rainbow patterns fluctuated all the way down from the shirts to the sneakers’ uppers.

The collaboration mixed the labels’ distinctive signature patterns also with the utilitarian wear, here seen through a millennial-approved lens and thus being extremely close to all those military-inspired fashions we often see on Instagram. All in all, although being just a capsule collection, the Vans x Urban Outfitters spring/summer 2017 lineup definitely has something for every kind of personality, style and mood, meaning that whether one is feeling blue or is extremely happy, trying to express it through fashion would be much easier now.

“If you dress how you want to dress that will make you feel good, there’s something really strong in putting your own style together. It’s who you are and that’s individual and unique,” concluded Lane.

Photos courtesy of Urban Outfitters