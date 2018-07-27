Vans x Van Gogh Museum Capsule Collection

Art, history, and sneakers are becoming one thanks to another amazing collaboration. Sneakerheads’ favorite label Vans teamed up with the Van Gogh Museum to deliver one of the most unexpected collections. There is nothing that excites us more than a sudden drop of goodies, especially when all that is done for a good cause. The Museum will use a part of the profits to protect and preserve Van Gogh’s legendary art. Although the sports label has done numerous collaborations in the past, this is the first one of this kind.

The collection celebrates the work of the legendary Dutch painter, who is also one of the most eccentric artists of all time. With this collection, the museum wants to attract the young audience to visit and get to know more about the importance of Van Gogh’s legacy on today’s generations. By completely and properly preserving the artwork, future generations will be able to enjoy these historically significant pieces.

The Vans x Van Gogh Museum collection features a number of all-time classic silhouettes. They included both footwear and clothing, all decorated with the painter’s masterpieces. Some of the artist’s most legendary paintings are featured on the sneakers, backpacks, hoodies, tees, and jackets. You’ll see pieces such as “Old Vineyard with Peasant Woman”, “Sunflowers”, handwritten letters, “Almond Blossom”, and one of his most talked-about self-portraits. Vans borrowed their Authentic and SK8-Hi footwear designs to be decorated with the colorful art. To make the collection even more special, they included a unique hashtag on every piece, with historical details from Van Gogh’s work.

“We are delighted with the Vans x Van Gogh Museum collection, as it ties in with our mission to make the life and work of Vincent van Gogh accessible to as many people as possible in order to enrich and inspire them. By uniting Van Gogh’s iconic artworks with iconic Vans styles, our partnership brings Vincent’s art ‘Off The Wall’ and into the world to a new audience outside the museum.”- said the Managing Director of the Van Gogh Museum, Adriaan Dönszelmann.

The Vans x Van Gogh Museum line is scheduled to drop on August 3. All you sneakerheads out there start saving up, because you only have one more week until the release. It will be available online at vans.com/vangogh, vangoghmuseumshop.com, as well as Vans stores and a number of retailers. If you are by any chance heading to Amsterdam, you can visit the museum to shop your favorite pieces. This form of wearable art is by far our favorite thing to splurge on.

