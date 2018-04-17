Vera Wang Bridal Spring 2019 Collection

Vera Wang’s Bridal Spring 2019 collection is certainly not for the traditional birdes. Anyway, considering all the empowering things that are going on in favor of women, and all people in general, Wang was probably right when she thought that future brides would like to take more risks. When it comes to bridal gowns, brides-to-be next year will have a choice of bold moves to make. Starting from the rainbow color palette to exceptional craftsmanship, the Vera Wang Bridal 2019 collection is a treat for the unconventional brides.



For Spring 2019, Vera Wang wanted to offer something outside of the bridal norm and the comfort zone. The designer has been offering distinctive bridal choices for 30 years now, but she is still searching for new options for the modern day bride. Wang was once again inspired by the paintings of the Dutch legend Johannes Vermeer especially his infamous “The Girl With The Pearl Earring”. Tulle had a central point in the Bridal 2019 lineup which infused the collection with a dose of romance. Since the Vera Wang bride is not crazy about classic gowns, the designer added a touch of edge with pops of color and intricate details.

This time Wang put a strong accent on the hand-craftsmanship. The wrinkled tulle skirts were all hand-done. Furthermore, the dying, dipping and painting took an insane amount of time, but according to the designer, that was “the only way to achieve a luminous, painterly effect—imperfect but nuanced.‎” Rebecca Moses is the artist behind the paintings on the Vera Wang bridal gowns. The positioning of the tulle fabric, as well as the colors on it, is done in a way to represent a movement. Since dance is a key element to every wedding, it felt natural for Wang to base her bridal designs on movement.

The silhouettes were contradictory yet perfectly blending with one another. Vera Wang paired her signature ball tulle skirts with tight corseted tops because she wanted a contrast.

“Things being too precise in the skirt make gowns feel stiff and old fashioned–I wanted texture,” she explained.

Besides the hand-wrinkled tulle, the bridal gowns from the Vera Wang Spring Bridal 2019 collection were decorated with massive floral embellishments and bows. The designer used this details to add an additional pop of color to the dresses.

Vera Wang once again designed dresses for future brides who don’t like to play by the rules. Whether brides-to-be want a touch of edge or a splash of color, this Spring 2018 collection probably has the gown of their dreams.

Photo Credit: Inez & Vinoodh