Vera Wang Paid Homage to Paris With Her Fall 2017 Collection

The Vera Wang fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection showed in Paris this week rather than at New York Fashion Week as many expected until they heard of the award. Vera Wang was named Chevalier of Frances National Order of the Legion of Honor. In response Vera Wang designed a collection and paid homage to Paris while showing her collection during Paris Fashion Week.

The Vera Wang fall 2017 collection had a variety of looks, silhouettes and interesting aesthetics and was released as a fashion video that showed off her creations on her social media channels and website. The video was timed so that it was released during the ceremony honoring her as the Chevalier of France’s National Order of the Legion of Honor, the highest honor a civilian can achieve.

As such the reveal was not a surprise – all of it was French themed, but being knighted by the French it is understandable why she did this. In the beginning of the video presentation, the screen opens on Vera sitting in a Louis XVI chair in a typically gilded Parisian Salon. During the video reveal of the collection, Vera could be heard in a voiceover saying: “It was Paris from the start that formed me, embraced me and ultimately saved me.”

It was an interesting, though open-ended statement as no one had a clue what she was referencing being saved from and she did not elaborate. Onward the collection continued with a nice blend of Parisian history and drama with her own dark and slightly gothic themed and Victorian tinged romantic aesthetic.

She covered all bases in her designs with very obvious ‘French inspired touches’. Very Wang had the clever idea to embroider Vs in the way that Napoleon I had placed Ns on his wardrobe. As the Vera Wang fall 2017 collection progressed, it was clear that Vera was inspired quite a bit by Napoleon and his wife and that she used this inspiration to blur the lines on the masculine and feminine aesthetics while still providing the melodramatic ‘pomp and circumstance’ with her embellishments.

In one of the nearby districts, called Arrondissements, Vera Wang’s fall/winter 2017-18 collection was already hanging from sales racks in a showroom. The versatility of the collection is not to be overlooked; it is quite an interesting collection with its uncharacteristic silhouettes in some ensembles and floor-length and train-dragging drama in others.

The gold lame looked like it was just dripping in a very luxe way to cover the model and her immediate surroundings. As has been the case with a few of her collections in recent seasons, Very decided to include overly long sleeves in this lineup as well, a sign that she really enjoyed them and that they will remain in fashion for a bit longer.

Photos courtesy of Vera Wang