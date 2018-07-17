Versace Drops Iconic Fall 2018 Campaign With 54 Models

Celebrities Fashion

While you’re chilling on the beach and having the best summertime, fashion houses are getting ready for their fall releases. You might not be even thinking about shopping for the upcoming season, but the new trends are already in so you might want to keep up. One of the latest brands to release the campaign for Fall 2018 is Versace. The Italian luxury label is not only dropping new ads but is also releasing the “longest-ever advertising image.” Under the leadership of the iconic Donatella, Versace is thriving on the fashion scene. It’s slowly becoming the go-to shopping place not only for Millennials but also for women of all ages.

After presenting their Fall 2018 RTW collection in February in Milan, it was time for the label to surprise us with the ads for the line. Versace tapped an impressive number of 54 trending modeling names to star in their latest campaign. According to the brand, they decided to take up a step like this one to show ultimate diversity. Donatella’s vision is focused on inclusivity, a very important value that is becoming even more significant. It’s all about models with different personalities who deliver the outfits in their own signature style.

“My team doesn’t just extend to my work team. The Versace Clans are made of all members of the Versace family — from customers to models, fans, photographers, stylists, friends, artists and all who believe that staying relevant means moving forward and making your voice heard — all who believe that fashion is not a way to just say ‘look at me’ but rather ‘look at me, I have something to say.’”- explained Versace’s creative director Donatella.

Among the familiar faces, you will recognize some of the most sought-after models at the moment. Kaia Gerber, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Stella Maxwell, Nora Attal, Vittoria Ceretti, Fei Fei Sun, Grace Elizabeth  Adut Akech, Lexi Boling, Natalie Westling, and Imaan Hammam are just a part of the whopping 54-name list. The ads were shot by the iconic Steven Meisel, makeup was done by Pat McGrath, styled by Jacob K. and hair done by Guido Palau.

Together with the shots, Versace also released several clips, one of them showing Donatella teaching everyone the right way to pronounce the name of her iconic label.  For all the ones who didn’t know, Kaia, Gigi, Bella and more will help you learn that is not “Versach-ee” but “Versac-eh”. It all ends with the models forming the letters VERSACE “using their bodies as a form of physical self-expression juxtaposed to the clothes that express their different personalities”.

Photo Credit: Versace

