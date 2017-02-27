Versace’s Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW Line Spreads a Positive Message

Versace’s fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear lineup just made its appearance at Milan Fashion Week, filling the runway show with empowering slogans and eye-catching logos that won’t go forgotten, for sure.

This collection, which according to many sources will be very likely followed by a now agent-free Riccardo Tisci’s next line-up, surprised us with bold fashions and overall energetic attitudes, the strong vibes of which were translated to fashion from head to toe, from the vibrantly bright hairstyles to the glamorous shoes.

All in all, this Versace fall 2017 rtw collection was a well-balanced mixture of Eighties and Nineties-inspired styles, with both the Nineties slip dresses and colorful highlights on the hair (Bella Hadid’s red ones are already a must) going hand in hand with the glam-rock patchworks of color-blocking patterns from the Eighties.

“It’s Donatella’s vision of the Versace woman today without any references other than the Versace idea of glamour, sexiness, and street,” Versace’s habitué hairstylist Guido explained backstage. “And colorful hair like this, you see it on the street with girls using hair color really as cosmetics. So it’s really a reflection of what you see women doing today.”

To better seal the collection’s contrasting motifs, creative director Donatella Versace unified the entire line-up under the sign of hope, emblazoning slogans such as “Unity”, “Love,” “Courage,” and “Equality” on everything, from the beanies to the t-shirts and stockings. As stated by the fashion house’s official press release, this collection was specifically “a call for unity and the strength that comes from positivity and hope,” a message that anyone could undeniably and easily read through the lines.

As for the collection’s winning items, the Versace fall/winter 2017 line-up was particularly interesting for three main reasons. First and foremost, the great majority of the garments winked at a sort of athleisure-meets-street-style aesthetic that Donatella Versace has recently proven to be particularly fond of, with logo-printed oversized sweatshirts and tech fabrics dominating the scene.

Secondly, the collection was irrefutably appealing in terms of winter-approved jackets and coats, too, here empowered through bold, structured figures, as well as ombre patterns that will surely intrigue all the glam-rock souls out there.

Last but not least, the Versace fall/winter 2017-18 rtw collection treated us to a diverse array of evening frocks that were either super sleek, with the metallic shades revamping the scene, or ultra-risqué with the sheer, see-through lace and mesh patterns reminding us of Nineties-inspired heroin chic slip dresses.

With this collection focusing on “diversity, strength, individuality,” Donatella Versace made sure basically any taste could be covered with this latest (or last?) collection of hers, giving us something both familiar and new while at the same time celebrating the fashion house’s groundbreaking legacy.

