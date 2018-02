Donatella Versace is a huge celebrator of bold colors and prints. Her Spring 2018 show filled with nostalgia for her late brother Gianni Versace and the biggest current and former supermodes was on for the books. For Fall 2018 Donatella went back to the ’90s “Clueless” plaids and revamped them with contemporary silhouettes. Watch the video to see the best looks from the collection.

Photo Credit: Getty Images