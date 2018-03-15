Versace Is the Latest Brand to Say No to Fur

Versace is joining the ranks of brands such as Stella McCartney, Tommy Hilfiger, Net-a-Porter, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, and Giorgio Armani with the no-fur policy. According to Donatella, the luxury Italian fashion house will no longer introduce products made of fur. During the past few years, a lot of popular high-end brands decided to completely switch to ecological fur. The fashion industry each day introduces new changes, but the use of sustainable materials is now a necessity, not a trend.



Donatella, who is also the creative director of the brand, surprised everyone during her interview with Luke Leitch for 1843 Magazine. The popular designer casually announced that Versace will no longer be using fur in their collections. The full story will come out on Friday. “Fur? I am out of that. I don’t want to kill animals to make fashion. It doesn’t feel right.”-the designer said.

Recently speculations have been circulating, that Donatella might be hiring a new creative director. Versace was founded in 1978 by her brother Gianni, and after his tragic death she took over the leading position. According to many, the Italian designer was planning to involve another creative director to work by her side in the near future. When asked regarding the topic, she decided to keep us all in the dark. She might have hinted there will be some changes, but we’ll have to wait and see.

“Somebody came up to me recently and said, ‘there will be a huge crisis if you leave – it will be a fashion disaster!’ Can you believe that? Yes, I am Versace. But also Versace needs to mean change. And it needs to be an opportunity for others to express themselves.”- Donatella explained.

The Versace company still hasn’t released an official statement. Fur was present in many Versace collections, including their last runway show in Milan just weeks ago. The brand’s official website still offers products made of fur.

This decision follows the announcement from Furla, another Italian brand that is going fur-free. Furla’s representatives shared the news just one day ago. From now on, all of their handbags and accessories will only include eco fur starting with the Cruise 2019 collection. The collection will be available in stores starting from November. The luxury American fashion house, Michael Kors joined the club back in December, while Gucci shared the news in October last year. All of these brands pledged to stop the use of fur in their collections in 2018.