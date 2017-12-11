Fashion

Versace Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

By Updated on

For Pre-Fall 2018 Donatella Versace decided to play with colors and prints once again. After throwing an epic Spring 2018 show in September, the designer is still moving in the same course. By re-inventing some past looks that belonged to her late brother Gianni, Donatella found the perfect ways to honor his legacy. Both of the collections carry a certain sadness when you see all of those recognizable prints once again after so many years. But they are also as vibrant as it gets.

Versace Pre-Fall 2018 Collection blue pants cropped jacket

Versace Pre-Fall 2018 Collection pvc skirt jacket turtleneck

Versace Pre-Fall 2018 Collection black suit black dress

Versace’s latest work is very diverse. She shifted through different decades and worked on several aspects of her looks. Instead of taking us to an exotic destination from the future, she decided to do a walk down memory lane. You will find extremely chic pieces that are a throw-back to the 90s, and also sophisticated looks that are way ahead of our time. Once again Donatella paid homage to Gianni’s prints. You could see parts of the infamous Animalia and Baroque designs that you just can’t miss.

Versace Pre-Fall 2018 Collection blue yellow printed dresses

Versace Pre-Fall 2018 Collection black mini dress printed blouse

Versace Pre-Fall 2018 Collection detailed semi-transparent dress mini slip on dress

For Pre-Fall 2018 Donatella Versace decided to play with colors and prints once again. The designer found inspiration in Gianni’s opulent house in Milan on Via Gesù. His mesmerizing Versace Palazzo is an endless source of sights that can be transformed into designs. It is decorated with baroque and neoclassicism elements and strongly influenced Donatella’s creative process. The designer and her brother bought the estate way back when they were still just kids, creative and ambitious for success. As a cherry on the top, there is the mesmerizing Medusa head placed in the middle of the yard.

Versace Pre-Fall 2018 Collection printed dress cropped jacket

Versace Pre-Fall 2018 Collection printed leggings skirt t-shirt puffer jacket

Donatella did a vibrant mix of shades. In fact, she drifted between extremes. You will see dark, all-black looks that are extremely elegant. To those, she added a snakeskin fabric, which emphasized the wow factor. As a contrast to the exuberant looks, you will also find gentle, soft colors such as baby pink.

Versace Pre-Fall 2018 Collection snakeskin overalls pants black turtleneck

Versace Pre-Fall 2018 Collection pink dress bag boots

If you are a fan of opulent and extravagant fashion, Versace is the place for you to shop. Throughout all these years, the designer managed to keep Gianni’s unique taste in excessiveness with a touch of the latest trends. He was one of the fiercest people in the industry and Donatella clearly inherited his wild spirit. Her last two collections are a real ode to the roots of the luxury fashion house. They show the true meaning of family and legacy.

Versace Pre-Fall 2018 Collection skirt hoodie puffer jacket long coat

Versace Pre-Fall 2018 Collection velvet pants blazer

Photo Credit: Versace

Recent Posts

Vampy Makeup Looks to Show Off Your Dark Side

Gallery Perfumes & Makeup

Vampy Makeup Looks to Show Off Your Dark Side

We know that there are gals who are tired of all the craziness over natural makeup looks. Well, this one is for you. In the sea of warm-toned makeup looks, Kim Kardashian-inspired bronze smokey eyes...

The Best Christmas Nail Art From Instagram

Nails

The Best Christmas Nail Art From Instagram

Christmas is the perfect time to involve festive details in your outfit, hairstyle, accessories, and nails. We all wait for this time of the year so we can wear our favorite sparkling outfits and use...

Chic Fishtail Braid Hairstyles To Swoon Over

Gallery Hairstyles Trends

Chic Fishtail Braid Hairstyles To Swoon Over

You can never get bored of braids. They are the single, most innovative thing you can do to your hair. That’s because there are so many different styles to flaunt. Also, braids on Instagram are...

Arles, France To Host Gucci’s Cruise 2019 Show

Fashion

Arles, France To Host Gucci’s Cruise 2019 Show

Gucci and Alessandro Michele are not an ordinary pairing. Since Michele was appointed as creative director, he involved a lot of his eccentricity in the general image of the brand. And that turned out to be...

Versace Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

Fashion

Versace Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

For Pre-Fall 2018 Donatella Versace decided to play with colors and prints once again. After throwing an epic Spring 2018 show in September, the designer is still moving in the same course. By re-inventing some...