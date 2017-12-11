Versace Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

For Pre-Fall 2018 Donatella Versace decided to play with colors and prints once again. After throwing an epic Spring 2018 show in September, the designer is still moving in the same course. By re-inventing some past looks that belonged to her late brother Gianni, Donatella found the perfect ways to honor his legacy. Both of the collections carry a certain sadness when you see all of those recognizable prints once again after so many years. But they are also as vibrant as it gets.

Versace’s latest work is very diverse. She shifted through different decades and worked on several aspects of her looks. Instead of taking us to an exotic destination from the future, she decided to do a walk down memory lane. You will find extremely chic pieces that are a throw-back to the 90s, and also sophisticated looks that are way ahead of our time. Once again Donatella paid homage to Gianni’s prints. You could see parts of the infamous Animalia and Baroque designs that you just can’t miss.

For Pre-Fall 2018 Donatella Versace decided to play with colors and prints once again. The designer found inspiration in Gianni’s opulent house in Milan on Via Gesù. His mesmerizing Versace Palazzo is an endless source of sights that can be transformed into designs. It is decorated with baroque and neoclassicism elements and strongly influenced Donatella’s creative process. The designer and her brother bought the estate way back when they were still just kids, creative and ambitious for success. As a cherry on the top, there is the mesmerizing Medusa head placed in the middle of the yard.

Donatella did a vibrant mix of shades. In fact, she drifted between extremes. You will see dark, all-black looks that are extremely elegant. To those, she added a snakeskin fabric, which emphasized the wow factor. As a contrast to the exuberant looks, you will also find gentle, soft colors such as baby pink.

If you are a fan of opulent and extravagant fashion, Versace is the place for you to shop. Throughout all these years, the designer managed to keep Gianni’s unique taste in excessiveness with a touch of the latest trends. He was one of the fiercest people in the industry and Donatella clearly inherited his wild spirit. Her last two collections are a real ode to the roots of the luxury fashion house. They show the true meaning of family and legacy.

Photo Credit: Versace