Versace Quits Couture Fashion Shows

Versace, one of Italy’s leading fashion houses, is quitting its couture fashion shows, as reported by Versace’s recently appointed Chief Executive Jonathan Akeroyd a few hours ago. Although this is not the end of Versace’s highly appreciated points of view on haute couture fashion, as the label will show its couture proposals during “elegant cocktail receptions and dinners”, the news is still creating quite of a buzz in the industry.

With more and more fashion houses, such as DKNY and Tom Ford quitting their runway shows, and others such as Bottega Veneta and Kenzo combining their menswear and womenswear shows together, the perception we get from the fact that Versace is joining this list is, as already appointed by many, that it is about time to stop and start having a discussion about the industry’s chaotic and busy schedules.

“At the moment, we do six shows a year, and my feeling is: That’s a lot of shows,” Jonathan Akeroyd recently explained to the New York Times. “Eight, if you count couture, seems excessive. And we all know the model is changing quite a lot, so why not take the opportunity to try something new?”

And while surely refreshing were, for instance, Versace’s urban, athleisure-inspired aesthetics for its spring and pre-fall 2017 seasons, if we put things into a different perspective, we might get a better grasp of why the fashion house decided to invest its creativity favoring something that is more practical rather than purely entertaining.

According to Akeroyd, the choice has nothing to do with Versace’s economical and financial issues, as “the investment has not changed; the atelier is the same size.” It is, in fact, more about the “time and intensity of producing a show,” which inevitably drains creative energies that could be used elsewhere.

Although Versace had already previously suspended its couture shows from 2004 to 2012, this time around the decision doesn’t appear to be temporary, and this is no small feat for sure. By sitting its couture show in Paris out, Versace is quitting its position as the opening slot of the official Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week, held by the fashion house ever since returning to the haute couture scene in 2012, year after year.

What do those at Versace’s headquarters have in mind, thus? With Versace’s second line Versus venturing into a highly anticipated collaboration with millennial star Zayn Malik, we bet Atelier Versace Couture will focus more on red carpet-ready ensembles (many are already pointing out that the red carpets will become the new Haute Couture Fashion Week), while keeping on charming us with always new trends with the ready-to-wear line.

