Versace Resort 2019 Collection

Versace is having a moment right now. The brand has always been in the spotlight, but we can all agree that 2018 is a Donatella Versace year. It all began with the spectacular Spring 2018 tribute collection. Donatella honored her late brother by pulling his infamous prints from the archives and delivering them in an updated format. The grand finale gathered the biggest supermodels of the older generation, Carla Bruni, Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer, and Helena Christensen. It was a show that went straight down to history.

But the Donatella Versace moment didn’t stop there. The designer got the honors to co-host the 2018 Met Gala: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. Naturally, some of the most breathtaking numbers on the red carpet were designed by no other than the genius Donatella. From Katy Perry‘s spectacular look to Kim Kardashian‘s ultra-glamorous liquid gold dress, Donatella undoubtedly ruled the 2018 Met Gala red carpet. The CFDA International Award Donatella received this year was the cherry on top. Donatella Versace had an energetic, good year and that reflects on the brand’s Resort 2019 collection.

The main star in the collection is mythological Medusa. She is a synonym of women’s independence and empowerment which perfectly resonates with Versace’s identity. For this collection, Donatella introduced an array of new electric prints in the brand’s recognizable aesthetic. Part of the collection was filled with hard-to-miss explosive pieces. Donatella added a touch of athleisure to some of the looks since she knows that millennials are obsessed with this sporty-meets-chic aesthetic.

The very eye-catching designs will for sure get a special spot in the wardrobes of the A-list clientele, but Donatella made sure the Resort 2019 lineup is well balanced. Part of the collection includes tailored pieces everyone from the young customers to busy ladies would find appealing. The color palette goes from pale pink and other pastel tones to electric hues such as vibrant red, neon pink, bright yellow and more.

You can’t expect a Versace collection without logo-infused pieces. This lineup, like all the others, celebrates the brand’s logo. Whether is in a form of striking prints or just written on the pieces, the logomania at Versace is a never-ending affair. The standout logo pieces include trending fanny packs that will most certainly become must-have It pieces the moment they become available.

The Versace Resort 2019 Collection is another feast for the eyes. Donatella Versace for sure deserves to be called a living fashion legend.

