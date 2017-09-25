Versace RTW Spring 2018 Collection at MFW

In one of the most touching and amazing presentations this fashion month, Donatella Versace paid tribute to her talented brother. Even 20 years after his tragic death, Gianni Versace is still one of the biggest names in the fashion industry. This time, Donatella decided to celebrate his work and bring back to life his most iconic designs.

“I finally found the courage to really go to the archives and pay tribute to Gianni. In one show you can’t really touch on everything Gianni did. Gianni was joy, he was happiness, full of life; and these prints were a big part of his personality,”- Donatella explained before the show.

Donatella based the Spring 2018 collection on the most iconic moments from Gianni’s design history. She took the courage to peek at her brother’s archives and reinvent his biggest collections. Versace was mostly focused on the period from 1991 to 1995 when Gianni reached his career peak and presented out-of-this-world designs.

The upgraded pieces from Spring 2018 are based on ten influential collections by the late fashion giant: Icons, Warhol, My Friend Elton, Tresor de la Mer, Vogue, Animalia, Baroque, Metal Mesh, Butterflies and Native Americans. All Donatella did, was borrow the vibrant prints and made a new collection that is the dream of every modern lady.

The designs weren’t just replicas of Gianni’s work. On the contrary, Donatella only used the basics and gave a strong feminine touch to the figures. Gianni’s iconic prints were used from head to toes in most of the looks. You could still see the baroque leggings, the faces of Marilyn Monroe and James Dean on tight catsuits and a hint of soft pastels. Gianni did athleisure way before it was a thing, so that is why the collection featured elements of street style with delicate elegance and glamour.

And if you were wondering who would score the best runway moment during the Milan Fashion Week, wonder no more. Donatella surpassed every huge show opening and closing so far. The designer repeated history by gathering “The Supers” at one place and letting them close the show right next to her. In a dimmed lightning the curtains went up and the greatest models of all time showed up on the runway. Claudia Schiffer, Carla Bruni, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen appeared in gold lame gowns and started walking while George Michael’s “Freedom” was playing. What an amazing way to honor the great memory of Gianni and to remind everyone how grandiose his impact is in today’s fashion.

