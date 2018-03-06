Versace Runway Makeup Tutorial

Versace, known for it’s Italian baroque prints, didn’t shy away from that in it’s A/W 2016 RTW show, but we also spotted some sporty looks and fun wavy accents incorporating corals, blue, yellow-green, and of course lots of black. The models, included Mica Arganaraz, Adriana Lima, Gigi Hadid, Stella Maxwell, Natasha Poly, Karlie Kloss, and Kendall Jenner, to name a few. The makeup featured a slightly smoky winged eyeliner and a slight hint of cheek color, similar to Donatella Versace’s classic look. In the video below I am showing you how to get this look, and also below are all the products I used to get it! (Click to buy).

1.) Primer: My first step when applying makeup is ALWAYS my Tom Ford Illuminating Primer. It’s definitely my favorite primer and possibly one of my favorite products. It gives such a beautiful glow and makes my skin feel moisturized without making it greasy. A little goes a long way with this, so one pump is enough to cover my whole face. If you splurge on a product, make it this one! Get The Tom Ford Primer for $75 Here.

2.) Foundation: For day to day makeup I prefer a more natural coverage foundation, but when I want complete coverage, this is my holy grail of foundations. Becca Ultimate Coverage Complexion Creme. Get The Becca Foundation For $44 Here.

3.) Blend: This tool is probably no stranger to anyone who wears makeup. I still use my fingers to apply the foundation, as I believe the body heat aids in even distribution, BUT I love the Beauty blender for just that, blending. I use it around the hair and neck/jaw line, nose, and eyes. It’s also great for when you are blending concealer, a contour, highlighting, or blush cream/stick. Get The Beauty Blender for $20 Here.

4.) Conceal: I have used this NYX concealer for a few years now and it’s my go-to for just about everything. I have used it for blemishes, contouring, under eye, and eyelid coverage. It’s creamy enough to spread smoothly, and the coverage is great. Get This Concealer for $4.99 Here.

5.) Powder: My new favorite powder is the “Stay matte but not flat” foundation powder from NYX. I am able to set my foundation without it looking cake, but still able have a glow by highlighting certain areas and setting it with a illuminating setting spray.

Get This Powder For $9.99 Here.

6.) Contour: Charlotte Tilbury makes my favorite contour powder, and it’s found in her “Filmstar Bronze and Glow” contour palette. Get This Contour Palette For $68 Here.

7.) Contour Brush: My exact brush is no longer available, but here is a great one from NYX that will get the job done.

Get This Brush For $13.99 Here.

8.) Blush: I used the “Pretty Naked” shade in the Purity Cosmetics pretty naked palettes my blush and the “Pink Champagne” as my highlighter. (Their products are good karma because they’re cruelty free!)

Get This Cheek Palette For $47.00 Here.

9.) Eyeshadow: I used the color “Strange” in this Urban Decay Naked 3 Palette for the base color all over my eyelids.

Get This Eyeshadow Palette For $54.00 Here.

10.) Shadow Brush: I have found this brush from Tom Ford to be my most used eye shadow brush of all time. It’s brush #13 and I use it for an all over base, for blending, and even a light crease shade. Get This Eyeshadow Brush for $57 Here.

11.) Eyeshadow Crease: I used the #224 brush from MAC in my crease. It’s very similar to the Tom Ford brush above, but I have always liked this one best for the crease application and blend out.

Get This Brush For $32.00 Here.

12.) For the crease I used the shade “Nooner” also from the Urban Decay Naked 3 Palette. Then tied in the cheek color as well.

13.) On the bottom of the eyelid I used the “Combust” shade in the Urban Decay Smoky Palette.





Get This Eyeshadow Palette For $24.97 Here.

14.) Eyeliner: I always start a wing liner with an eyeshadow base to really grab and lock in the eyeliner. I used this angle brush from Real Techniques to do the trick, it also aids in getting that the flawless angle on the wing. Bonus! It comes in a duo pack!

Get This Eyeliner Brush Duo For $8.99 Here.

15.) Eyeliner: I used the “Black Market” shade also from the Urban Decay Smoky Palette for the base of my eyeliner.

16.) Eyeliner “blending”: Words can’t express how much I love this brush from Tom Ford. It’s my all time favorite brush for lining and blending my eyeliner.

Get This Brush For $57.00 Here.

17.) Mascara: Diorshow mascara has been a cult favorite for years, and for good reason. It lengthens, defines, and gives volume.

Get This Mascara For $29.50 Here.

18.) Highlighting: I used the highlighter that’s in the “Filmstar Bronze and Glow” palette by Charlotte Tilbury.

19.)Brow Gel: The Mary Kay clear brow gel is highly favored, and in my 3 years of daily use, I can see why. It really aids in locking in the shape you brush your brows into. Get This Brow Gel For $10 Here.

20.) Lips: Kate Moss has been collaborating with Rimmel London for a while now, and many good products have came out of it, such as this lip color.

Get This Lip Color For $4.49 Here.

