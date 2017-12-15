Versace’s Star-Studded Spring 2018 Campaign

For Donatella Versace 2017 was the year of paying respects to her late genius brother. First, she staged the most epic Spring 2018 show in Milan. The designer gathered the supers Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Helena Christensen, Carla Bruni and Claudia Schiffer for an iconic closure. It was officially the biggest runway show of MFW, which had all of the guests on their feet and applauding. Just recently, Versace released their Pre-Fall 2018 collection that also celebrates the work of Gianni. Now, just in time for holiday season, Donatella is bringing more excitement for everyone.

For the Spring 2018 campaign, the designer once again tapped the biggest modeling names in fashion. From the sneak peek, we could see that the ad material will feature several different generations of models. From the five OGs that walked the spectacular runway finale in September, only Naomi Campbell appears in the campaign. The supermodel will be accompanied by other veterans such as Natalia Vodianova, Christy Turlington, Gisele Bündchen, Raquel Zimmermann, and Irina Shayk. There is also a second generation of up-and-coming names that are here to follow and learn from the supermodels.

Kaia Gerber is flaunting a chic pale blue ensemble on the photos, with voluminous 90s hairstyle and show-stopping accessories. Among the other Insta-popular models you will see Gigi Hadid, Grace Elizabeth, Cara Taylor, Brigit Kos, Vittoria Ceretti and more.

“It has been amazing shooting this campaign surrounded by all of my friends and some of Gianni’s to whom this collection is a tribute. I felt so many different emotions at the same time, but they were all very positive. There was such a joyful energy in the air, it was like I went in a travel machine and went back to the nineties. It was like if Gianni was on set with us.”- Versace told WWD.

The campaign shows off the designs from the Spring 2018 collection. Shot by, Steven Meisel, you’ll notice heavy 90s vibes. Since Donatella’s creations pay homage to Gianni’s work, all of his recognizable prints once again came to life. His clothes were all about making a statement and standing out. And there is no better way to do that but with eye-catching designs that feature luxury fabrics, bold patterns, and vibrant colors.



The full campaign will make a debut on December 18. You can expect to see many photos and videos that will bring you back to the best years in fashion. The guess is that we will be hearing much more about Gianni and his phenomenal talent in the upcoming year too. In January, FX will premiere a short series titled “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”.

Photo Credit: Steven Meisel