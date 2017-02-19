Versus Versace Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW Line Unveils Strong Streetwear

Donatella Versace, along with her in-studio team, has just released one of Versus Versace’s most standard collections, which those who have learnt to love the fashion house’s signature patterns won’t let slip for sure. The Versus Versace fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection was specifically targeted towards the younger, millennial-chic audience, the one that is probably impatiently waiting for the upcoming Zayn Malik x Versus Versace capsule collection (as well as Riccardo Tisci’s appointment as Versace’s creative director).

With Gigi Hadid opening the show and then Bella Hadid closing it, the Versus Versace fall 2017 collection gave us an omni-comprehensive vision of both Donatella and Allegra Versace’s men’s and women’s wear for the autumnal season (daughter Allegra Versace currently oversees the Versus Versace in-studio team), which as a whole was unapologetically glam-rock.

With a color palette that almost solely revolved around blacks and dark-toned blues and burgundies (such as those spotted in Alexander Wang’s fall/winter 2017-18 rtw collection), Versus Versace’s glamorously rock ensembles also featured strong street-wear motifs, which made it possible for us to find something wearable on a daily basis, yet without having to give up on style.

With the collection being both rock and street-style-inspired, the silhouettes displayed were either super curve-hugging or more relaxed and cozy, especially when it came to the hoodies and sweatshirts. Caught between the two glam rock parts, the collection’s street-wear section was also the most colorful, with big winter coats, pink furry turtleneck sweaters and camouflage prints dominating the scene. Although the Versus Versace fall/winter 2017-18 collection was overall mostly winter-approved, the designers threw more spring-ready items here and there, such as super short crop-tops and color-blocking sandals.

Such a choice reinforces the whole millennial-inspired motif, which translated to fashion creating party-ready looks to wear during winter’s fanciest parties. The line-up’s glam-rock part was divided between conventionally warm staples and more party-approved ones, with the latter being effortlessly sensual, too.

Sheer patterns, sleek fabrics and plunging side slits dominated the scene here, with casual cropped hoodies and biker jackets becoming sultry hybrids between the line-up’s street-wear and Eighties-inspired glam rock references.

Donatella Versace’s Versus fall/winter 2017-18 collection was also the one that played with the accessories most (as for now, the previous runway shows were rather frugal to accessory items), using sleek boots, oversized clutches and elegant handbags to complete most of the looks. Big, printed chokers were channeled on stage too, of course quickly becoming one of the social media’s most re-posted items.

