Versus Versace RTW Spring 2018 Collection At LFW

Donatella Versace’s line Versus Versace that is dedicated to the young crowd presented its RTW Spring 2018 Collection during LFW. This time Donatella decided to celebrate the brand’s history. Versus Versace may look like a young brand, but Donatella claims there is a 20-year history behind this project. So the designer pulled certain things from the archive and transformed them into spring designs.

The red-fringed black Western jackets inspired by a logo that Gianni has created for a discontinued perfume is an element taken from the brand’s archive. Additionally, Donatella borrowed a Miami Beach car print from the archive and added it in her latest Versus collection. Spring 2018 Collection is all about celebrating the brand’s logo. Donatella knows her young crowd. She certainly knows that they love to pay tribute to the brands that help them express their unique personalities. You’ll see the brand’s name “Versus” written all over the t-shirts and sweaters from the spring 2018 collection.

The Hadid sisters, the Jenners and more young influencers made the logo T-shirts a staple in their style. And other cool kids from the block adopted this piece of clothing in their everyday style. So Donatella Versace made sure she has enough of these for every day of the upcoming spring.

Surprisingly the pattern of choice was check. Most of us may think the checks are classic fall print. Donatella, on the other hand, knows her young consumer base doesn’t care about the rules.

“What I think of young people today, they dare to dare. They don’t want to blend in, they want to pop out in the crowd. But they don’t feel a need to be overdressed or overaccessorized – just to play with their personality and dare to express it,” the designer explained.

Versus Versace Spring 2018 Collection is all about sustainability. Donatella Versace proudly announced that her company has changed the denim manufacturing process. The production of denim is completely eco-friendly and emits nothing but purified water now.

At the end of the show, Donatella Versace stepped on the runway to take a bow in a cool outfit that carried the youthful Versus Versace vibe. As always the designer looked fabulous. And she proved once again why Versace is on the top for so many years. Not a single piece from the Versus Versace 2018 Spring collection looked like anything we have seen so far on the fashion weeks in New York and London.

