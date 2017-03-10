Versus Versace Spring 2017 Campaign Shot By Gigi Hadid and Featuring Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid is one of the most beloved names in fashion in recent news. So whenever she sets out on a new endeavor, it’s particularly exciting. This time, it was photography. Hadid went behind the lens to shoot her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, and Adwoa Aboah for the Versus Versace spring 2017 ad campaign.

Donatella Versace told Harper’s Bazaar that she chose Hadid to photograph the shoot as a way of connecting with the people of her generation; with Malik and Aboah, two more hot names in the industry, in front of the lens, the campaign seemed destined for success.

“They are young people who define the mood of their generation with their honesty, energy and their love,” she said.

Wearing leather jackets, edgy tops and denim, Malik and Aboah appeared in a series of shots that consisted mostly of close ups, but some that were from a distance of the two. Hadid relied mainly on the angle in which she took each photo to direct the flow of the campaign. It made for a finished product that looked intentionally amateur (in a good way). It reads almost like a group of friends playing around with a camera in their everyday environment; yet, it is unmistakably a professional job. Hadid definitely had an expert hand and eye when putting it together.

With the Versus Versace spring/summer 2017 campaign photos being basic and laid back, the edgy clothes made everything super cool. The two campaign models were in everyday positions around a small apartment. They sat atop counters, a couch and a stove for a variety of shots. One shot had Aboah leaning and peering over the edge of a balcony.

A chessboard, baseball bat and electric guitar comprised the props for the photoshoot; this is the aspect that can make or break a campaign, but the positioning of these was authentic and believable, making for a casual setup.

According to campaign time stamps, the shoot took place on December 16.

Malik seemed supportive of his girlfriend and her career endeavors in his interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “It was extra special that Gigi shot the campaign,” he said.

This is Malik’s first campaign for Versus, but he will be working closely with the brand for at least the time being. He is working personally with Versace for a capsule collection (of menswear and womenswear) that has a scheduled release in June.

To finish off this campaign, though, Hadid naturally had to jump in for a shot. You can’t expect a model to shoot a campaign without getting in front of the lens for a selfie, at the very least!

The three models crowded around for a funny-face selfie — which still had them all looking totally fabulous. Hadid’s mild surprise, Malik’s high-brow stare and Aboah bringing back duckface will forever be part of the Versus Versace spring 2017 campaign.

Photos courtesy of Versus Versace