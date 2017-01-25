Vetements Fall/Winter 2017-2018 Collection From Couture Fashion Week

Vetements always has a deeper view during Couture Fashion Week. For the Vetements fall/winter 2017-2018 showing, the brand used an interesting array of models in a show called “Stereotypes.”

“This season was a bit of an outburst of that kind of fascination with social uniforms and how people dress, dress codes,” said creative director Demna Gvasalia after his show in an interview with WWD. “It’s something I always work with, more or less, but then we really decided to emphasize it and to study each look as a separate person, as a character.”

We come to expect a great deal of variety in a Vetements show, and the menswear fall 2017 show combining the womenswear lineup was no exception. And with that in mind, Gvasalia sent down the runway a series of models that embodied many different walks of life. He cast “real people” to model the clothes, who came in at a variety of ages, clad in so many different fashions, as we would hope to see from the brand, as is their custom.

Invitations to the private show were sent in the form of fake IDs for the press with cards from different U.S. states and countries.

The clothes that walked the Vetements fall 2017 runway were a bit on the kooky side in many cases. Many of the ensembles looked like they could have been bought directly from a thrift shop, but of course the label knew just how to pull it off and make it a high fashion experience. Through the different outfits, Gvasalia managed to give each model an alter ego of their own, with a bit of a story that came through in the way each was styled.

For instance, an older woman who walked with on-trend silver hair sported a fur coat and pencil skirt with “cut here” lines for shortening the skirt. This gave her the persona of an old vixen who never lost her touch – even though the outfit was so mindlessly thrown together, she rocks it. It’s the confidence portrayed that makes it a winning look.

A subtly stunning gown was in a vibrant blue. With the way the garment is just wrapped around the body with tucks here and there, it seems to be an accidental silhouette, thrown together at the last minute (although it’s easy to tell that’s not actually the case). It’s a dress that would do well at any formal event, on any number of women.

A totally throwback goth look walked later, completed by styling with that stringy-straight black hair; a very oversized leather jacket was thrown on over stereotypical black skinnies, with a belt that we’ve all seen trying to come back as a goth trend. It stays right on track with the theme and name of the show.

Oversized sweatshirts, puffy raincoats, non-form fitting suiting, and pieced-together leather were notable garments that popped up as the show progressed, coming in each with a unique persona and style to represent. All had that thrift shop vibe, though!

None of these garment types, though, were as shocking as the last look, which was a full-on bridal gown that has connotations of a ghost or angel with the veil being all-encompassing. It’s difficult to see the model or her form through the many layers of the gown, but it made for a surprising and unique end to an engaging story of a runway show.

Photos courtesy of Vogue