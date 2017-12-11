Fashion

Vetements to Show During Men’s Paris Fashion Week

By Updated on

If anybody has exciting things up his sleeve, that must be Demna Gvasalia. The Georgian designer has never been about a routine. While some designers prefer to build a tradition out of their fashion shows, Demna likes to experiment. You can see that in Vetements’ aesthetics and on his runway shows. According to WWD, the designer will continue to shake up the Paris Fashion Week Calendar in 2018. The street icons’ favorite brand will reportedly show its Fall 2018 collection on January 19 during Men’s fashion week in Paris. The show will combine the brand’s menswear and womenswear offerings.

Vetements to Show During Mens Paris Fahsion Week extremely high orange boots and oversized dress and jacket

There is no official information about the time and the venue. Anyway, Vetements staged its previous shows in no ordinary venues, so the brand’s fans are already impatiently waiting to see what Demna Gvasalia chose for his next runway show. Last year the designer skipped the runway concept in favor of a showroom presentation. The previous years the Vetements’ shows took place in a basement darkrooms of a gay club and a scruffy Chinese restaurant. So far, the Vetements collections were presented during the couture week in Paris and women’s regular ready-to-wear schedules, but the locations of the shows were far from couture. Anyway, that didn’t stop Gvasalia to make his brand Vetements one of the leading ones among the street fashion crowd.

Vetements to Show During Mens Paris Fahsion Week maxi skirt and slogan sweater

Vetements was founded in 2014 in Paris and took the fashion world by storm immediately. The brand already counts many A-lister fans such as Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, Rihanna and Kanye West. Demna Gvasalia built Vetements on pieces that would never seem desirable to anyone, but somehow he manages to make them exclusive. Take the DHL collaboration for example. You’d think: Who would ever want to pay almost $250 for a yellow DHL T-shirt by Vetements. But this T-shirt became the must-have item of the year for the street stars. Vetements designs never go on sale because they sell out immediately. The designer makes limited quantities of everything he designs. So, the items never get to a point to be sitting on the floor for months.

Vetements to Show During Mens Paris Fahsion Week extremely high magenta boots and transparent dress

Demna Gvasalia made a gap on the Men’s Paris Fashion Week schedule by removing Balenciaga‘s (where he is a creative director) menswear show from the schedule to combine it with the womenswear show in February. Now, the same designer filled that gap by adding his brand Vetements to the Men’s fashion week schedule in Paris. The decision to present his collections on the runway was unexpected because last year the brand hinted that they would never use a traditional runway concept to show collections.

Vetements to Show During Mens Paris Fahsion Week orange sweater and red maxi draped dress

Photo Credit: Yannis Vlamos/Indigital.tv

