Victoria Beckham’s Fall/Winter 2017-2018 Collection Comes to Empower Women

Victoria Beckham’s fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection showed at New York Fashion Week with an array of pieces that looked very grown up, but still chic and cute. The combination of the blazers with skirts and dresses was designed to flow interestingly around.

Apparently the concept of a blazer that was slightly oversized being paired with skirts of floating sheer chiffon and her knee-high slouchy boots or the full pantsuits, was flattering and ingenious. The variance between the soft skirts and structured and beautifully tailored jackets provides strength and confidence without giving up the flattery to the female form that the typical shopper of Victoria Beckham’s brand is looking for.

Feeling empowered will always be important, confidence is key and aesthetics can help with confidence for any and everyone. This was apparently forefront in Victoria Beckham’s mind as she commented on her state of mind while designing the collection. She said: “I look at what’s happening in the world, and for me, it was not about show pieces,” while backstage she continued. “It was about offering my woman really beautiful clothes…. The truth is, there has never been a time when it’s been more relevant to empower women.”

Not only were the designs elegant and creative, but also completely wearable and even appearing to be a lot of fun to wear. Head-to-toe looks were designed to feel feminine and strong. The use of squared shoulders of the tailored blazers down to the interesting assortment of shoes, was described by Victoria Beckham as being for a certain purpose: “You stomp in those shoes,” she said. “You feel like a strong woman.”

It is impossible and uplifting to know the thought process of a designer who has been looked to for a great while as a strong and intelligent woman who is an icon for many – and to know that she thinks deeply about her fans and customers as well.

She did not give up her background or alter who she was; she has grown and her collection has as well. Her customer base has also grown, which is part of what makes the Victoria Beckham fall/winter 2017-2018 collection so accomplished. Now her customer base is prepared to be properly outfitted for the fall and winter of the new year with incredibly rich colored turtlenecks, dresses, pants, jackets and skirts, blazers boots and even elbow and full arm coverage gloves.

The vibe was functional, with all of the moment and pieces showing a maneuverability and advancement that would work very well in every situation from work to play daily. It is easy to see that this collection should do well; I hope to be picking up several pieces and I am excited to incorporate them into my current aesthetic, adjusting it for the future fall and winter.

Photos courtesy of Vogue