Victoria Beckham Teams Up With Shaq For Reebok Merch

Reebok and Victoria Beckham took the fashion world by storm when they announced their collaboration back in November 2017. The sportswear brand and the British designer are an unlikely duo, but what’s even more surprising is that Shaquille O’Neal is joining her too! On the top of that, Victoria Beckham was the one who suggested the idea. Reebok is for sure getting more posh, but what’s the connection between the former Spice Girl and Shaq? Apparently, Posh Spice visited Reebok headquarters and dived into the brand’s archives. She was impressed by Shaq’s ’90s Reebok era that has started when he entered the NBA in 1992. As a face of the brand, Shaq has inspired many iconic pieces from sneakers to clothing.



Victoria Beckham is understandably a ’90s fan, so her upcoming collection with Reebok will honor Shaquille O’Neal and this iconic decade that brought so much fun in the world of fashion. The designer is working on her line of athleisure for the sportswear brand, but she has also curated a capsule inspired by Reebok’s ’90s archives. This capsule will be available next month.

So far, Beckham and O’Neal teased a hoodie and a t-shirt that honors the iconic player. They met on a basketball court to make hilarious campaign pictures in which they are wearing the ’90’s inspired pieces from the upcoming merch. Even though Posh loves sky-high heels, not even the highest heel in the world can get her close to Shaq’s 7’1. The designer is very petite and decided to embrace her 5’4 alongside Shaquille O’Neal. Both starts stood one next to another, wearing sneakers to show off the insane height difference. Later, Victoria got herself a wooden podium to compete with Shaq’s height. In the end, he decided to personally help her score a slam dunk by holding her on his shoulders.

Shaq and Victoria also hosted a dinner in LA to celebrate their collaborative merch with Reebok. They opted for matching t-shirts, but the designer this time finished off the look with a pair of high heels. Their families were also there to celebrate the collection. Victoria’s and Shaq’s sons all sported hoodies with a graphic of his recognizable slam dunk. Among the other attendees were Eva Longoria, Dr. Woo, Louise Roe and Rachel Zoe.

Victoria Beckham’s collection for Reebok is due late 2018, but until then you can shop her curated merch with Shaq starting from next month on reebok.com.

Photo By @victoriabeckham/Instagram