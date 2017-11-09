Celebrities Fashion

Victoria Beckham x Reebok Collab is Happening

By Updated on

A partnership you would never expect was just announced. The famous designer Victoria Beckham is teaming up with Reebok. Although this sounds like an unlikely combination everyone is more than thrilled about it. Posh Spice is a fan of high-heels, so this collaboration is a big surprise.

Victoria Beckham And Reebok Announce Partnership
Photo Credit: @victoriabeckham/Instagram

“I am incredibly excited to embark on this partnership built on shared values. I have always championed instilling confidence in women and Reebok is a brand that has been at the forefront of this same message for decades. To have the opportunity to challenge the traditional notions of fitness wear within a fashion context is something I have always wanted to do. I have long incorporated sportswear into my wardrobe and daily life and I am thrilled to be coming together with Reebok on such a dynamic proposition.”- Victoria said in her press statement.

Day one x VB #ReebokxVictoriaBeckham @reebok

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

Both Victoria and the sportswear brand took the news on social media. On the pictures from the first official workday, Beckham is wearing Reebok’s white Club C sneakers. The designer paired them with a simple white tee and black baggy pants. Such a chic start of this exciting partnership.

Victoria Beckham And Reebok Announce Partnership Reebok sneakers
Photo Credit: @victoriabeckham/Instagram

Recently Beckham has been involving a lot of athleisure elements in her style. Everybody remembers her Spice Girl aesthetic with outfits on fleek and statement heels. But the singer made significant changes and upgraded her looks with sports vibes.

#ReebokxVictoriaBeckham x VB @reebok

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

The designer has had a very busy year of collaborations. First, she released another makeup collection with the cosmetic giant Estee Lauder. Her clothing brand is more successful than ever, with several outstanding runway shows in 2017. Victoria also teamed up with Target on an affordable capsule. Beckham is one of the loudest ladies in the industry, that always empowers women and helps them on their way to the top. That is one of the main reasons why Reebok decided to team up with Beckham. According to their statement, she is a true visionary that loves making women feel good in their skin.

Victoria Beckham And Reebok Announce Partnership running treadmill
Photo Credit: @victoriabeckham/Instagram

The brand hasn’t released an exact date for the collaboration launch. All we know is that it will happen around this time in 2018. We can’t wait to see how Victoria Beckham will involve her polished style in Reebok’s aesthetics.

Recent Posts

Victoria Beckham x Reebok Collab is Happening

Celebrities Fashion

Victoria Beckham x Reebok Collab is Happening

A partnership you would never expect was just announced. The famous designer Victoria Beckham is teaming up with Reebok. Although this sounds like an unlikely combination everyone is more than thrilled about it. Posh Spice...

Stella McCartney x Net-a-Porter Holiday Capsule

Fashion

Stella McCartney x Net-a-Porter Holiday Capsule

Stella McCartney is another designer that got you covered for the upcoming holiday season. The British designer teamed up with the online luxury retailer Net-a-Porter on an exclusive capsule collection. It's a small 10-piece collection...

Statement Suits To Upgrade Your Fall Style

Fashion Gallery Trends

Statement Suits To Upgrade Your Fall Style

One of the most empowering ensembles that a woman can wear is a suit. And for all the right reasons it is a huge trend right now. Power suits are a must-have item. Bloggers and...

Wearable Celeb Bronze Makeup Looks to Copy

Celebrities Gallery Perfumes & Makeup

Wearable Celeb Bronze Makeup Looks to Copy

The term "bronze goddess" usually refers to perfectly contoured, highlighted and radiant skin. But these shimmery bronze tones look amazing when used on the eyes too. Eyeshadows in bronze tones are versatile and flatter any...

9 Things Women Who Love Makeup Are Sick of Hearing

Perfumes & Makeup

9 Things Women Who Love Makeup Are Sick of Hearing

If you are makeup & beauty obsessed you probably hear some annoying phrases very often. Unfortunately, girls who love makeup hear very inappropriate things from some people. Sometimes people might think that they are giving...