Victoria Beckham x Reebok Collab is Happening

A partnership you would never expect was just announced. The famous designer Victoria Beckham is teaming up with Reebok. Although this sounds like an unlikely combination everyone is more than thrilled about it. Posh Spice is a fan of high-heels, so this collaboration is a big surprise.

“I am incredibly excited to embark on this partnership built on shared values. I have always championed instilling confidence in women and Reebok is a brand that has been at the forefront of this same message for decades. To have the opportunity to challenge the traditional notions of fitness wear within a fashion context is something I have always wanted to do. I have long incorporated sportswear into my wardrobe and daily life and I am thrilled to be coming together with Reebok on such a dynamic proposition.”- Victoria said in her press statement.

Both Victoria and the sportswear brand took the news on social media. On the pictures from the first official workday, Beckham is wearing Reebok’s white Club C sneakers. The designer paired them with a simple white tee and black baggy pants. Such a chic start of this exciting partnership.

Recently Beckham has been involving a lot of athleisure elements in her style. Everybody remembers her Spice Girl aesthetic with outfits on fleek and statement heels. But the singer made significant changes and upgraded her looks with sports vibes.

The designer has had a very busy year of collaborations. First, she released another makeup collection with the cosmetic giant Estee Lauder. Her clothing brand is more successful than ever, with several outstanding runway shows in 2017. Victoria also teamed up with Target on an affordable capsule. Beckham is one of the loudest ladies in the industry, that always empowers women and helps them on their way to the top. That is one of the main reasons why Reebok decided to team up with Beckham. According to their statement, she is a true visionary that loves making women feel good in their skin.

The brand hasn’t released an exact date for the collaboration launch. All we know is that it will happen around this time in 2018. We can’t wait to see how Victoria Beckham will involve her polished style in Reebok’s aesthetics.