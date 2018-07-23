Victoria Beckham x Reebok Shaquille O’Neal-Inspired Merch

The moment we’ve been waiting for months is finally here. Ever since Victoria Beckham announced her partnership with Reebok in November last year, we simply couldn’t wait for the day when those designs will see the light of day. Beckham might not look like the ultimate sports girl, but her style ideas are always on point. Eight months later, Posh Spice has some new releases for you. Her first official line with Reebok is dropping in three days.



It’s hard to believe who was Victoria’s biggest inspiration for the designs. The singer/designer created merchandise that pays homage to one of the biggest basketball stars of all times Shaquille O’Neal. Every single piece radiates 90’s vibes, which according to Beckham was the golden era of basketball with Shaq in the center of attention. The two teased the capsule back in April, leaving fans excited and uncertain on what to expect.

“When I think of Reebok, I think of the ’90s and basketball—and therefore, of course, I think of Shaq. For me, this capsule really represents a celebration of that era, Reebok and Shaq’s shared history in basketball, and the great heritage pieces I discovered in those archives. The unisex approach and the nods to streetwear that are present in this capsule are important elements that I will take through to the full collection I am currently working on.”- Victoria said in her official press release.

It is a limited-edition capsule, that consists of three designs. The Victoria Beckham x Reebok merch line features a hoodie, T-shirt, and socks. All three styles will be available in either a black or white color. Also, every single piece is decorated with a red, white or black O’Neal’s “dunkman” logo, depending on the color of the piece you’ll choose. On the back of the hoodies and tees, you’ll see Shaq’s epic number 34. Beckham opted for unisex designs, to emphasize that fashion should not pose any limits.

The collection will be available starting from July 26 online at victoriabeckham.com and reebok.com. Hoodies will be priced at $200, T-shirts $140, and socks $50. The designer’s website will offer an exclusive chance to buy the same designs in an orange color. But that’s not all ladies and gents: Posh Spice also hinted that she will be releasing more capsules with the popular sportswear brand. According to the designer, you can expect “technical workout” pieces, unisex sneakers and more. This will all happen sometime by the end of 2018.